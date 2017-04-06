Vermont Department of Libraries Modernizes with Auto‐Graphics’ Library Management Solutions

News Release — Vermont Department of Libraries

April 5, 2017

Department of Libraries Media Contact:

Cherie Yaeger

Phone: 802‐828‐3266

E‐mail: [email protected]

Auto‐Graphics Media contact:

Elizabeth Kelley

Auto‐Graphics, Inc. (909) 569‐1544

[email protected]

An integrated system to provide access to library materials across the state, extending access to quality information to Vermont citizens

Montpelier, VT. — April 5, 2017 – In the summer of 2017, Vermonters will have ready access to library materials from 549 libraries across the State as the Vermont Department of Libraries upgrades Vermont’s interlibrary loan system. Auto‐Graphics, Inc., a leading provider of library software, was selected to provide a new integrated library system and a resource sharing system, giving library patrons the ability to search across all participating libraries in the state. Tom McMurdo, Collections & Digital Initiatives Librarian, says, “The Department of Libraries looks forward to modernizing our resource sharing system and getting more information into the hands of Vermont citizens.”

Over 50,000 items are circulated through the Department of Libraries’ current interlibrary loan system each year. In addition to saving libraries time and money, the new system’s ease of use will expand this popular service. According to McMurdo, “Auto‐Graphics’ software solution provides a seamless, efficient experience for anyone requesting an interlibrary loan or using the Department of Libraries catalog. This will allow us to maximize our resources to better serve the people of Vermont.”