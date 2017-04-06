Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
Stephen Marshall: Sharing equals security
Editor’s note: This commentary is by Stephen Alrich Marshall, of Burlington, who is an advocate for the homeless and activist for democracy and economic justice.The Trump era is not of Trump’s making. The financial stress, promised to us as conservatives, finally in charge of the purse strings after fighting the New Deal for 80 years, rewrite the social policy priorities of our country, will destroy many of the gains against poverty we have made, and leave millions of Americans and 100,000 Vermonters in a Social-Darwinist gutter. I can’t bring myself to imagine the picture that results.
Of course we enter what is for us a new world. Where we are no longer Post New Deal. We are now Old Deal. That very old deal. Where privilege begets privilege and all of the gains, which have been made to bring people out of poverty and improve the health of every person, are under threat. Where democracy, which made the elites subject to law and the will of the people, of central concern to those who wield power, is at risk. And because climate change can reset the entire course of life on Earth, and what we choose will determine how that unfolds, the future of humanity and life is in play, and this is a civilizational moment. Do not take this choice lightly.
As we face the impacts of the “conservative” vision in our individual spheres of interest, I hope that everyone will speak loudly and as one voice, that the problem is not that there isn’t enough money, that the problem is not that our group deserves money and the other group does not, but that the problem is that those of privilege, those who are in control of the wealth, are unwilling to share it. There is plenty of wealth to do what we need to, but the people who control the wealth also control the people who write the laws and govern the people. We must set them straight. They are not entitled to hoard the wealth that the community produces.
The idea that wealth is created through investment is not wrong. But the work is not done by the investor. The entire community, working as an enterprise, including the law, the labor, the natural legacy of the community, and the social fabric, is needed, and that the law is written so that the investors reap the rewards and are able to accumulate that wealth for personal hoards, while others live with too little to meet their needs, is a mistake in the structure of the economy. Such a harvest of the wealth by the wealthy undermines the vigor of that economic engine, and damages the lives that are its purpose. Wealth must be circulated, and the needs of the people met, or the society will fall ill, decay, and destroy itself. We are witness to this process now.
Americans seem to regard the acquisition of wealth as the best way to create personal security, and the right to get wealthy as an intrinsic right of self-care. It is the core of the American Dream, and there are so many flaws in this logic.
Wealth is not required to have a rich and meaningful life when the entire community is healthy. When the social fabric is healthy, there is no poverty no matter how little wealth there is.
1) Wealth in a silo is inherently insecure. Every person, no matter how wealthy, depends on the health and well-being of everyone else and the community to be safe and comfortable. If you do not share, you are a target. You resort to guns, increase oppression, become callous to the loss of life, witness the destruction of our planet and discover the meaninglessness of your own life.
2) Wealth in a silo ignores the eternal human strategy of sharing to ensure community well-being. People instinctively reject selfishness on the part of others. If you have nuts, meat, land or money, you are expected to share. Sharing creates long-term stability and security for everyone, and hoarding (including wealth) is damaging to the community. Imagine I have caught game and I hoard it. Before I can eat it, it rots. Others have not enjoyed the benefit of my catch, nor have I.
3) The most secure and stable societies, in which everyone gets their needs met, value sharing. Wealth is not required to have a rich and meaningful life when the entire community is healthy. When the social fabric is healthy, there is no poverty no matter how little wealth there is.
4) Wealth disparity in itself is a signal of decay. (See “The Spirit Level” by Wilkinson and Picket.) Social, political and economic sustainability is reduced by increasing wealth disparity. We can improve our chances of social and cultural longevity and sustainability by creating institutions which enforce the circulation of wealth from the wealthy back to the poor and marginal.
Since the normal functioning of the economy transfers wealth from the poor and marginal to the wealthy, measures that transfer the wealth back to the underprivileged merely balances the system. The question we are compelled to ask is whether we will allow those who are privileged and control the wealth to continue to increase their wealth forever, leaving the rest of us to become poorer and poorer, more and more desperate, and the society ever more divided and combustible, or we will decide that the well-being of the community and its members is important, that living in one community in which everyone is valued is important, and find ways to capture the wealth of the society to correct its ills.
The change we must make in our thinking is from “wealth=security” to “sharing=security.” When we achieve illusory security through wealth, we divide our fates from the fates of our fellows, and make the world less stable. When we decide that the entire society must be secure and healthy to promote personal security and wellness, then sharing is the logical course of action. We must all be asking, “How can we make the community and its members healthier and more secure?” And be prepared to support those strategies with the wealth of our communities.
Recent Stories
Pot legalization lingers in House committee
Senate Republicans eliminate filibuster to secure Gorsuch…
GlobalFoundries offers early retirement, looks for cost…
Divisions emerge as racial justice bill split
Regulators question growth of UVM Health Network
South Burlington reconsiders $50M school budget Thursday