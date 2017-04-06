 

SIT hosts Lewy Global Education Technology Forum April 25

Apr. 6, 2017, 10:42 pm

News Release — School for International Training
April 5, 2017

Keynote speakers include Rahul Choudaha (pictured, top right) of DrEducation, Davison Mupinga from Kent State University, and Tom Sayer of Google for Education.

Sessions will explore:

Technology for Inclusion: What are the best tools and applications to help students with diverse needs and those who use assistive technology?

Technology for Collaboration: How can we best collaborate and communicate more efficiently with colleagues and students?

Technology for Learning: What tools will help students apply theory to practice? How can we use technology to enhance focus on social justice, reciprocity, and experiential education?

Lewy Global Education Technology Forum
April 25, 2017, 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
School for International Training
1 Kipling Road, Brattleboro, Vt.

Registration for the free event is required, and is available here. Registration deadline April 15:
https://worldlearning.givezooks.com/events/lewy-global-education-technology-forum-sit/

