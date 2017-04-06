 

Norwich University hosts 10th Annual CSI Symposium April 18-19

News Release — Norwich University
April 6, 2017

NORTHFIELD, Vt. – Norwich University will host its tenth annual CSI Symposium on Tuesday and Wednesday, April 18-19 in Dole Auditorium.

All events are free and open to the public.

The symposium begins on Tuesday, April 18 at 5 p.m. with “Leadership: Implementing a Cross-Discipline Approach,” a keynote lecture by Lieutenant Robert B. Appleton ’92, Commander, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, New York State. On Wednesday, April 19, presenters from NCIS, FBI and others give presentations beginning at 9 a.m. and ending at 4 p.m.

Full Schedule of Presentations on Wednesday, April 19:

· 9-9:50 a.m. Samuel G. Worth ’87 (Deputy Director, NCIS): “The NCIS Mission in the Cyber Domain”

· 10-10:50 a.m. Dr. Dana Lafon (FBI): “Criminal Profiling in Modern (and Uncertain) Times”

· 11-11:50 a.m. Dr. Steve Sobelman ’67 (Psychologist): “PTSD: Not Just a Military or Veteran Diagnosis”

· 12-12:50 p.m. Trish Driscoll (Tescore Networks): “Manhunt: Utilizing Technology, a Trade Craft in a Non-Permissive Environment”

· 2-4 p.m. Alumni Career Panel Session facilitated by Matt McCann ’94 (Department of Homeland Security) with Dr. Steve Sobelman ’67 (Psychologist); Mike Whalen ’90 (VP of International Business at Ideal Innovations) and Jim Mooney ’93 (U.S. Secret Service)

For more information, please contact the event coordinators: Isabel Weinger Nielsen at [email protected] or 802-485-2455 or Professor Stan Shernock at [email protected] or 802-485-2370 or visit http://libarts.norwich.edu/csi-symposium/.

Norwich University is Ranked #2 by the Ponemon Institute for cyber security education in the U.S. Norwich University programs are consistently ranked among the best in the nation for cyber security education. Norwich University is recognized as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Information Assurance Education by the National Security Agency (NSA) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and has received designation as a Center of Digital Forensics Academic Excellence (CDFAE) by the Defense Cyber Crime Center (DC3). Beginning in 2002, Norwich University became a member of what is now called National Science Foundation’s Cyber Corps: Scholarship for Service program. Norwich is partnered with the United States Army Reserves (USAR) to develop cyber-education curricula that align with federal standards and cybersecurity needs. Most recently Norwich’s online graduate program was named one of the top ten best cybersecurity graduate programs in the country by Universities.com.

