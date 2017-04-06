MFA in Music Composition at VCFA Offering Free Portfolio Review for Composers

News Release — VCFA

April 6, 2017

Montpelier, Vt.— The Vermont College of Fine Arts (VCFA) MFA in Music Composition program has announced a free portfolio review for all composers interested in applying to the College or furthering their compositional work.

The submission period runs until April 20, 2017. One of our faculty members with VCFA’s MFA in Music Composition program will review each portfolio and offer suggestions, critique, and responses to specific pieces by early May. This valuable feedback will benefit both emerging and established composers as they work to improve their portfolio for applications to the College or for their own personal practice.

“If you are considering a graduate degree program in music composition, compiling a portfolio and receiving feedback on your music is an excellent place to start,” says Jonathan Bailey Holland, Faculty Chair of the MFA in Music Composition.

Please submit three original compositions (sound files and accompanying scores) and a brief artist statement by April 20 to our submission site. Participation is free and limited to the first 25 submissions.

The MFA in Music Composition program encourages and supports student work in and across multiple genres, including contemporary composition, electronic music, jazz, songwriting, and scoring for media. In our low-residency model, students compose for the program’s outstanding ensembles-in-residence while pursuing creative, personal, and professional lives in their home communities. Faculty mentors work closely with students on rigorous, individualized composition studies, helping them expand and refine their creative voices.

For more information about the portfolio review, contact Sarah Madru, assistant program director. She can be reached by email at [email protected] or by phone at (802) 828-8534.