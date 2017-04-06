Mayor Miro Weinberger Recognizes Burlington AmeriCorps Members

News Release — Mayor Miro Weinberger

April 6, 2017

Contact:

Katie Vane

802.734.0617

Announces City of Burlington will become ‘Employer of National Service’

Burlington, VT – Mayor Weinberger joined more than 4,000 mayors and county officials across the country on Tuesday, April 4 in a nationwide, bipartisan initiative to highlight the impact of national service programs like AmeriCorps in tackling local challenges.

“National service shows the best of the American spirit: people turning toward problems instead of away and working together to find community solutions,” said Mayor Miro Weinberger. “In Burlington, dedicated AmeriCorps members are working to clean up Lake Champlain, help support our efforts to address homelessness, and provide opportunities for youth of color to connect with higher education and job opportunities. Today we are not just thanking AmeriCorps members for their service, we are rededicating ourselves to advocating for the importance of the AmeriCorps program.”

More than 50 AmeriCorps members serve in the City of Burlington, providing vital support at more than 25 service locations. City AmeriCorps members support youth in accessing employment opportunities and inspiring collaborative solutions to expand housing opportunities, steward our natural resources, improve water quality and reduce waste.

At Tuesday’s event, Mayor Weinberger noted the federal government’s abandonment of its role in addressing climate change, supporting the arts, improving American policing, and funding national service programs including AmeriCorps. Mayor Weinberger emphasized that at a time when the federal government is trying to close doors and turn its back on our most pressing challenges, Burlington must continue to work harder than ever to keep its doors open and to keep advancing.

In light of the threat to AmeriCorps funding, the Mayor announced that the City of Burlington has become the first city in Vermont to join the growing national list of ‘Employers of National Service.’

As an Employer of National Service, the City will highlight the value it places on skills gained through National Service by incorporating a check box for AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and national service alumni into its job applications. The City will also be listed on the Employers of National Service website, allowing national service alumni interested in employment opportunities to locate job opportunities within the City of Burlington.

“I am proud to be working with Burlington, Vermont as we continue to strengthen communities through national service,” said Kim Mansaray, Acting CEO of the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS). “County officials and mayors are leaders who get things done. They know first-hand the value of national service in tackling local problems. I commend Mayor Weinberger for working with us to improve lives and strengthen communities through national service.”

“As the Vermont Program Officer with the Corporation for National and Community Service, I have seen firsthand how our AmeriCorps and Senior Corps address the most pressing issues facing the City of Burlington,” said Susan Cheesman, Program Officer with the Corporation for National and Community Service. “Mayor Weinberger joins more than 4,200 mayors, county officials, and tribal leaders from across the country in recognizing the impact of national service in Burlington and the dedication of our national service members. Together, these bipartisan officials represent over half of the U.S. population. We are thrilled that the Mayor chose this day to announce that the City of Burlington is now an official Employer of National Service in recognition of the unique and transferable skills that AmeriCorps and Peace Corps members develop during their service.”

“The City of Burlington has a wonderful history of hosting AmeriCorps members in government and community organizations, and Mayor Weinberger remains committed to national service,” said Phil Kolling, Executive Director of SerVermont. “The mayor and his staff have been incredibly supportive of the AmeriCorps members we place in Burlington, and know the difference that national service members make in the City. Signing the City on as an Employer of National Service as part of recognizing the contributions national service members have made in the community is one more way that Mayor Weinberger is showing gratitude for their work. We are grateful to have such a wonderful partner in the Mayor and the City of Burlington.”

As the federal agency for service and volunteering, CNCS annually engages millions of Americans in service at more than 50,000 locations through AmeriCorps, Senior Corps, and other programs. Participants address the most pressing challenges facing our counties and nation, from educating students for the jobs of the 21st century and supporting veterans and military families to preserving the environment and helping communities recover from natural disasters.

For more information including background and a list of participating county officials and mayors, visit NationalService.gov/RecognitionDay.

The Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS) is a federal agency that engages millions of Americans in service through AmeriCorps, Senior Corps, the Social Innovation Fund, and the Volunteer Generation Fund. For more information, visit NationalService.gov.