 

LGBTQ Solidarity March Set for June 10 in Montpelier

Apr. 6, 2017, 10:35 pm by Leave a Comment

News Release — Vermont LGBTQ Solidarity March

Contact:
Mike McCleese
802-851-7023
[email protected]

Jesse Scarlato
802-595-3980
[email protected]

On Saturday June 10th, 2017, there will be an LGBTQ Solidarity March on Montpelier, Vermont.

LGBTQ Rights are Human Rights here in Vermont and across the U.S. This year, because of the frightening and regressive assault on human rights in this country, the LGBTQ community is doing something different during Pride Week. There will be a rally and march in Washington DC. and parallel solidarity marches for equality are being scheduled in cities across the U.S., including here in Vermont.

WHAT: Vermont LGBTQ Solidarity March on Montpelier

WHERE: Meet at Vermont Department of Labor Parking Lot, march to Statehouse Lawn via the walking/bike path.

WHO: LGBTQ Vermonters, friends and allies

WHEN: Saturday, June 10, 2017 (Rain or Shine):

10:00 a.m.- Congregate in Labor Dept. Parking Lot – 5 Green Mountain Dr.

10:30 a.m. – March to Statehouse     11:00-12:30 p.m. – Rally on Statehouse Steps     12:45-2:00 p.m. – Town Hall style Q&A on Statehouse Steps     2:00-

3:30 p.m. – Dance on Statehouse Lawn

We expect a sizable crowd of several thousand to join us as we march to the Statehouse where we will hear from speakers and entertainers and as we end the day in celebration.

SAVE THE DATE! Tell your friends! Join Us! Everyone is welcome!
June 10th , 2017

Find us on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/vermontlgbtqsolidaritymarchonmontpelier/

 

Filed Under: Vermont Press Releases Tagged With: ,
Press Release

VTDigger.org posts press releases as a way of providing readers with information directly from businesses, state agencies, political organizations and nonprofits. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Latest stories by

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.

Privacy policy
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "LGBTQ Solidarity March Set for June 10 in Montpelier"