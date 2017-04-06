LGBTQ Solidarity March Set for June 10 in Montpelier

News Release — Vermont LGBTQ Solidarity March

On Saturday June 10th, 2017, there will be an LGBTQ Solidarity March on Montpelier, Vermont.

LGBTQ Rights are Human Rights here in Vermont and across the U.S. This year, because of the frightening and regressive assault on human rights in this country, the LGBTQ community is doing something different during Pride Week. There will be a rally and march in Washington DC. and parallel solidarity marches for equality are being scheduled in cities across the U.S., including here in Vermont.

WHAT: Vermont LGBTQ Solidarity March on Montpelier

WHERE: Meet at Vermont Department of Labor Parking Lot, march to Statehouse Lawn via the walking/bike path.

WHO: LGBTQ Vermonters, friends and allies

WHEN: Saturday, June 10, 2017 (Rain or Shine):

10:00 a.m.- Congregate in Labor Dept. Parking Lot – 5 Green Mountain Dr.

10:30 a.m. – March to Statehouse 11:00-12:30 p.m. – Rally on Statehouse Steps 12:45-2:00 p.m. – Town Hall style Q&A on Statehouse Steps 2:00-

3:30 p.m. – Dance on Statehouse Lawn

We expect a sizable crowd of several thousand to join us as we march to the Statehouse where we will hear from speakers and entertainers and as we end the day in celebration.

Everyone is welcome!

June 10th , 2017

Find us on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/vermontlgbtqsolidaritymarchonmontpelier/