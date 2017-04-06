Corporate Execs Look To National Life CEO For Mission-Driven Advice

News Release — National Life

April 6, 2017

Contact:

Ross Sneyd, corporate communications, National Life Group, 802.229.3866.

Mehran Assadi Leads Conference Board Business Strategy Event

Montpelier, Vermont – National Life CEO Mehran Assadi introduced his philosophy of mission-driven business leadership this week to a group of executives assembled by The Conference Board.

Assadi, in a keynote address at the Conference Board’s Third Annual Strategic HR Conference, told executives that they need to clearly define their companies’ mission and why they do what they do.

“It’s really important since this is the thread that holds the fabric of an organization together,” he said. “And when everyone who works for and with you can define it, you get alignment and you get results.”

Assadi explained how National Life focused almost 10 years ago on its own mission and distilled its values to six simple words: Do good. Be good. Make good. And then over the past decade, the company has made those values central to what it does as a business and as a community member.

“To help a team march in the same direction, you need to not only model behavior but make your ‘why’ clear,” he said. “Everyone who works at your company should know its why. Tell them often and in many ways.”

And then employees need to be given opportunities to live the values at work and in the community, through volunteer programs at nonprofits and through exemplary service to clients, he said.

Assadi’s success at creating a mission-drive, purpose-filled culture at National Life has gotten a great deal of attention recently. Last year, best-selling authors Jackie and Kevin Freiberg wrote CAUSE! A Business Strategy for Standing Out in A Sea of Sameness, a book that focused on National Life.