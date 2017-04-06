Chittenden County talks about regional dispatch get serious

BURLINGTON — In his state of the city address earlier this week Mayor Miro Weinberger said he is committed to having a vote next Town Meeting Day on a regional dispatch system for emergency services.

The mayor urged other towns to do the same, saying that the move will save money, improve emergency response and reduce response times.

“In emergencies, seconds matter, and we will not be doing right by the people of Burlington and Chittenden County until we get this done,” Weinberger said.

Charlie Baker, executive director Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission, said towns in the area have discussed consolidating emergency services to varying degrees for the last half-century. Officials in one town found an archived newspaper clipping on the topic from 1967, he said.

Those conversations have gained renewed momentum of late, with seven municipalities — Burlington, South Burlington, Essex, Colchester, Winooski, Williston and Shelburne — pooling money to hire a consultant to evaluate the costs, benefits and potential organization of a regional dispatch center.

The consultant, DELTAWRX, found that a single countywide dispatch center to handle 911 calls and emergency dispatch would reduce response times by as much as 5 minutes and by 90 seconds on average. Of the seven towns currently involved, only Shelburne co-locates 911 and dispatch services.

A regional dispatch system would make it easier for neighboring towns to come to each other’s aid, and provide redundancy in dispatch staffing, the consultant found.

Typically, six of the seven communities have only one dispatcher working per shift, Baker said. There are eight dispatchers working across those towns at any given time, Bake said. “By consolidating we think we could really help them back each other up,” he added.

Another advantage to creating a regional dispatch center is that it would create a career path for dispatchers, who currently have no career ladder to climb, Baker said. The center would employ supervisors and a director, positions to which current dispatchers could be promoted.

While there are many advantages, there are a number of unresolved issues that need to be addressed before the plan moves forward. Perhaps most pressing is the fact that local police departments rely on their 911 call takers for far more than just answering the phones.

They perform clerical work and staff the intake window where residents show up to pay traffic tickets, get basic questions answered or seek help with non-emergency issues.

There is also some concern that consolidation would lead to job losses. Baker said there are currently 45 full-time dispatchers in the region, and the DELTAWRX report suggests a regional center would only need 38.

In a recent presentation to the Burlington City Council, Fire Chief Steven Locke said natural attrition as current dispatchers retire should allow municipalities to from a regional center without laying anybody off. Once people have retired, new hiring would level-off to meet the center’s needs, he said.

DELTAWRX also recommended a governance structure for regional dispatch in Chittenden County. They suggest a union municipal district, the same structure used by the Chittenden Water District and Chittenden Solid Waste District. Both entities have their own board of directors, appointed by participating municipalities, which then hire staff.

Vermont statute requires the formation of a Joint Study Committee as a first step toward creating a union municipal district. That committee will draft a charter, and eventually make decisions about technology, operations and budgets.

Once the committee has drafted a charter, it will be up to city councils and selectboards to place items on Town Meeting Day ballots, and residents to vote one whether they want to join the new system.

Baker is optimistic about meeting Weinberger’s deadline for municipal votes by March 2018. “We’re working through the issues in a very deliberate and fairly aggressive way to get recommendations out (to town governments) for the fall.”

Baker declined to handicap the odds of votes in the participating towns. He said the work will continue to move forward even if there some towns that don’t vote, and it’s possible town’s that miss the boat in 2018 can join later on.

The first step is getting participating towns to appoint an official representative to the joint survey committee. All seven of the towns that helped pay for the consultant report have done so, with the exception of Essex.

“Essex has adopted a little more of a wait and see attitude at the moment,” Baker said.

Max Levy, chair of the Essex Town selectboard, said that they’re interested seeing how the process unfolds, and it’s possible that regional dispatch is the right option — but he needs more information.

“If regional dispatch happens there will be some cost savings, but Essex will have to hire someone to do the clerical (at the police department), so it’s not clear it will actually save anything,” Levy said.

It’s not just about money, Levy added, noting that there is “real value” in more rapid and better coordinated emergency response, but he said he wants to see more evidence backing up the response time figures quoted in the consultant’s report.

Levy and the Selectboard chose not to appoint Town Manager Pat Scheidel to the joint survey committee at their meeting earlier this week. Levy said they’re concerned Scheidel will be spread too thin, as he’s already spearheading efforts to consolidate municipal services between Essex Town and Essex Village.

However, Scheidel appears to think he has the time for both. He said in a voicemail Wednesday that, although he wasn’t officially appointed to the committee, he plans to attend their meetings as an “interested citizen.”