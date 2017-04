65 arrested as part of warrant sweep

Police arrested dozens of people across the state Tuesday as part of a sweep of individuals with outstanding warrants.

According to the Vermont State Police, 65 people were arrested on warrants related to failing to meet court obligations related to pending felony or misdemeanor charges in state courts.

Cpt. Michael Manley of the Vermont State Police said that it is not uncommon for barracks in parts of the state to carry out sweeps for outstanding warrants on a regional level. However, he could not recall a similar statewide operation.

Troopers from all 10 stations participated in the sweep, working with local and federal law enforcement. U.S. Border Patrol agents assisted with the arrests, as did the U.S. Marshals Service, according to Manley.

Border Patrol frequently works with Vermont law enforcement in the northern part of the state, he said. Such arrests are “an area of expertise” for U.S. Marshals Service, Manley said, so it made sense to involve them.

Troopers worked with other state agencies as well, including game wardens and officers with the Department of Motor Vehicles.

Arresting individuals on warrants related to failing to meet court obligations is routine work for law enforcement, Manley said.

“These are good initiatives, they help the court,” he said.

In most cases, law enforcement looked up the address for the individual in question and begin by stopping by.

“That’s why we did it at the local level,” Manley said. Law enforcement in a particular region “know the folks in the community, go to their address and knock on the door.”

In one case, an individual was arrested on new charges related to hindering the arrest of somebody who was wanted, according to police.

Many of the individuals arrested Tuesday were brought directly to court and processed shortly thereafter, Manley said. Some were released on conditions, others were held in jail, he said.

In a statement, Commissioner of Public Safety Thomas Anderson said that police will ensure that people who have violated the law “cannot run or hide from justice before a Vermont court.”

“Individuals who commit crimes and then fail to appear in court undermine our criminal justice system and erode the quality of life in Vermont,” Anderson said.

The Vermont State Police released the following list of individuals arrested as part of the sweep:

1) ACCUSED: Daniel Ackerman

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT

2) ACCUSED: Francis Robb

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Gilman, VT

3) ACCUSED: Tristan Dunbar

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danville, VT

4) ACCUSED: Blake Hill

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

5) ACCUSED: Charles Burt

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lunenburg, VT

6) ACCUSED: Sonja Riendeau

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newark, VT

7) ACCUSED: Silvio Bajura

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex, VT

8) ACCUSED: Scott Chandler

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Rutland, VT

9) ACCUSED: Desireah Fosmer

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, VT

10) ACCUSED: Young Lim

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

11) ACCUSED: Taylor Howes

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ludlow, VT

12) ACCUSED: Brittany Valente

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, VT

13) ACCUSED: Justin Hodgin

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Clarendon, VT

14) ACCUSED: Gordon Ritchie

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Benson, VT

15) ACCUSED: Vaughn Wilcox

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wells, VT

16) ACCUSED: Kevin Demars

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland Town, VT

17) ACCUSED: Ronald Kreth

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, VT

18) ACCUSED: Sharon Frappier

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Castleton, VT

19) ACCUSED: Nichole Reynolds

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Proctor, VT

20) ACCUSED: Faith Shorey

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, VT

21) ACCUSED: Derek Netzel

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St George, Vermont

22) ACCUSED: Kyle Root

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlotte, VT

23) ACCUSED: Arthur Smith

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cabot, VT

24) ACCUSED: Carl Holcomb

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Peru, VT

25) ACCUSED: Jesse McMahon

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dummerston, VT

26) ACCUSED: Russell Larson

AGE: 63

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Guilford, VT

27) ACCUSED: Rebekah Milks

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westminster, VT

28) ACCUSED: Robert Cavacas

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cavendish, VT

29) ACCUSED: Sarah Stark

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Townshend, VT

30) ACCUSED: Douglas Grimes

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Guilford, VT

31) ACCUSED: Zachary Bridge

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rockingham, VT

32) ACCUSED: Justin Michalke

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cavendish, VT

33) ACCUSED: Caleb Palmer

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, VT

34) ACCUSED: Zachary McNeil

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, VT

35) ACCUSED: George Ottenbreit

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Weathersfield, VT

36) ACCUSED: Wayne Hutchins

AGE: 63

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Salisbury, VT

37) ACCUSED: Nathan Robtoy

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

38) ACCUSED: Shannon Berger

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

39) ACCUSED: Christopher Gaudette

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia, VT

40) ACCUSED: Wendy Jarvis-Gallant

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT

41) ACCUSED: Michaela Plunkett

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

42) ACCUSED: Christina Cronin

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

43) ACCUSED: Daniel Smith

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT

44) ACCUSED: Sarah Pelissier

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

45) ACCUSED: William Bean

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

46) ACCUSED: Timothy J. Williams

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bridport, VT

47) ACCUSED: Cassandra St. Onge

AGE:27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orleans, VT

48) ACCUSED: Jesse Ramcke

AGE:30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Island Pond, VT

49) ACCUSED: Joseph Logan

AGE:23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy, VT

50) ACCUSED: Darlene Horne

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT

51) ACCUSED: Melissa Garey

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rochester, VT

52) ACCUSED: Reginald Mongeur

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Granville, VT

53) ACCUSED: Megan S Pinsker

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington VT

54) ACCUSED: Jason Bradley

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Salisbury, VT

55) ACCUSED: Steven Broomall

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

56) ACCUSED: Alan Coulombe

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

57) ACCUSED: Terrance W Derrick

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT

58) ACCUSED: Charles Genson

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

59) ACCUSED: Kimberley Bouchard

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

60) ACCUSED: Donald Catella

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Huntington, VT

61) ACCUSED: Taylor Dattilio

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Virginia (hometown unavailable)

62) ACCUSED: Lionel Watson

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, VT

63) ACCUSED: Clyde Willis

AGE: 74

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT (press release issued by Newport Police Department)

64) ACCUSED: Daniel Abbott

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cabot, VT

65) ACCUSED: Eliza Ray

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT