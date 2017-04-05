South Burlington School Board Statement on Teacher Contract Negotiations

News Release — South Burlington School District

April 3, 2017

Contact:

South Burlington – South Burlington School District School Board issued the following statement today:

After nine meetings over four months without significant progress toward a contract, the South Burlington School Board declared impasse on March 17th in its negotiations with the South Burlington Educators Association (“SBEA”). Far from walking away from the negotiations, the Board is seeking to accelerate them. Time is of the essence as the current contract ends on June 30, and teachers begin to enroll in one of four new health plans by November 1. The Board’s decision paves the way for the parties to receive assistance from a third party in reaching an agreement. The School Board believes this step is necessary to reach common ground to the benefit of South Burlington’s children, the community, and our highly respected teachers.

Health Insurance

Under the Board’s current health insurance proposal, teachers would be able to spend the same or less on health insurance than under the current contract while providing savings to the District. The proposal would provide $17,300 annually toward a teacher’s premiums for a family plan and would provide funding toward a Health Savings Account or Health Reimbursement Account depending on which plan a teacher chooses. Four new health plans will replace the current plans offered to teachers statewide starting in January 2018. These plans all cover the same health care benefits, use the same national Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont network, and have lower premiums than the current array of plans. The Board estimates that its proposal would, at a minimum, keep District contributions to healthcare insurance flat while providing an opportunity for savings.

The SBEA’s health insurance proposal – unchanged from its original offer – asks the District to pay 100% of the teachers’ premiums and cover 100% of their out-of-pocket medical expenses. Teachers would pay nothing toward their health insurance or health care costs. The SBEA asserts that the District would still realize some savings under its proposal. The Board, in contrast, estimates that the SBEA proposal could cost the District up to an additional $1,000,000 per year and would save the teachers approximately $800,000 over what they currently spend on health insurance premiums and health care expenses on an annual basis.

Salary

The Board has proposed giving each teacher in the District a raise of $1,200 in the next contract year, amounting to an increase in the District’s spending on salary of 1.61 percent. In the subsequent two years, the Board’s proposal would increase salary spending by 1.77 and 1.75 percent. The SBEA’s proposal would increase District spending on salaries by 4.75, 4.94, and 4.97 percent each of the next three years respectively.

The Board and the SBEA also disagree on how to allocate any additional salary dollars. The Board’s proposal would allocate more of any salary increase to the District’s more junior teachers. Junior teachers must pay a higher percentage of their salaries towards retirement, agency fees, and health care premiums while being expected to fulfill the same or similar roles as more senior teachers. In addition, the existing salary schedule creates a widening gap between the salaries of entry-level and more experienced teachers. Under the SBEA’s proposal, that gap between the District’s lowest- and highest-paid teachers would increase to $51,627 by the third year of the contract. Under the Board’s proposal, that gap would stay at its current level of $46,370.

Other Proposals

The Board and SBEA made some progress on non-compensation matters. The Board also rejected other SBEA financial proposals. It rejected the proposal for a one-time retirement incentive that would pay teachers who retire 60% of their salary over a three-year period. The SBEA asserted that the proposal would save the District money because more teachers would retire, and the District could hire more junior-level teachers at less cost. The Board did not agree that significant, if any, cost savings would be realized. The District estimates 5 retirements per year, for which the District can realize savings between the retiree’s and new hire’s salary without paying out a retirement incentive.

The Board also rejected the SBEA’s proposal that the District contribute to a 403(b) retirement plan for each teacher, which would have cost the district $1,268,505 over three years; a proposal to add a floating holiday, which would have cost upwards of $42,240 over three years; and a change in the per diem rate for extra work, which would have cost $240,330 over three years.

Next Steps

The Board has determined that further negotiations between the parties without outside assistance are unlikely to result in an agreement. The Board’s declaration of impasse begins the process of obtaining outside help. Now that impasse has been declared, the parties may agree to engage a mediator to help reach an agreement.

If either party declines to mediate or mediation fails, unresolved issues may be addressed in a process called fact finding. In this process, the parties present testimony and evidence regarding their respective positions to a third-party fact finder who provides a report that advises the parties as to his or her view of the unresolved issues. The report is not binding, but is intended to assist the parties in reaching an agreement. The existing contract with the SBEA requires that if fact finding is necessary it should be completed by June 30 (the expiration of the current contract). Fact finding typically takes 45 days from the beginning of the process to the issuance of the final report, which would mean the latest possible date to start the process would be May 15.

To accelerate the process, the Board has worked to schedule mediation for the earliest possible date. In addition, in case mediation does not lead to an agreement, the Board is trying to schedule a tentative date for fact finding. The Board has proposed a number of dates for mediation including April 12, 13, 17, 18, and 26 and has confirmed the availability of mediators for these dates.

Although the Board has declared impasse, nothing prevents the Board and SBEA from discussing proposals other than those on which the parties have reached a stalemate. The Board was willing to meet on March 27, a previously-scheduled negotiation session, but the SBEA declined.

Unfortunately, despite the SBEA’s public call for the Board to return to the table, the SBEA has informed the Board that it will not reconvene for mediation until May 15, two months after impasse was declared. While the SBEA declares that it wants to continue discussions, in fact the SBEA is delaying the process of reaching a timely agreement.