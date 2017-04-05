Leahy Comment on Trump’s Decision To End U.S. Funding For UNFPA

News Release — Sen. Patrick Leahy

April 4, 2017



Comment Of Senator Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.),

Vice Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee,

On President Trump’s Decision

To End U.S. Funding For UNFPA

Tuesday, April 4, 2017

[Senator Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), Vice Chairman of the Appropriations Committee and Ranking Member of the Department of State and Foreign Operations Subcommittee, Tuesday issued the following comment on President Trump’s determination under “Kemp-Kasten” to end U.S. contributions to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).]

“President Trump’s decision to withdraw U.S. funding for UNFPA not only will backfire; it is based on a false narrative. The law that President Trump invoked was written to prevent funding to UNFPA if it supports or participates in the management of a program of coercive abortion or involuntary sterilization. UNFPA has never managed such a program, and it is barred by its own charter from supporting abortions. Our U.S. law also has prohibited funding for abortions since the 1970s.

“UNFPA’s program in China, ostensibly the justification for President Trump’s decision, already is prohibited from receiving U.S. funding.

“With his decision, President Trump has now also cut off U.S. funding for UNFPA’s programs in 150 other countries which provide access to essential maternal health services and prevent unintended pregnancies through family planning. That means reduced medical care for women in refugee camps and other fragile areas around the world.

“This decision is another egregious, unfounded, know-nothing example of the Trump Administration ignoring the facts and putting politics over women’s lives.”