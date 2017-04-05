House passes capital bill on unanimous vote - VTDigger

With unanimous support, the House passed legislation Wednesday that makes $147.3 million in state infrastructure investments over the next two years.

The capital bill passed on a vote of 140 with no opposition. The vote came less than a week after the body passed two other major state finance bills with near unanimous support.

The two-year capital budget authorizes $132.5 million in bonds to pay for a variety of projects related to state properties and more.

About a third of the total funds in the capital bill will be directed toward investments related to Lake Champlain cleanup efforts.

The bill also directs the state to sell a historic Montpelier building and use $600,000 from the sale to help pay for the merger of Lyndon and Johnson State Colleges into Northern Vermont University.

The legislation now moves to the Senate.