House passes capital bill on unanimous vote - VTDigger

House passes capital bill on unanimous vote
 

House passes capital bill on unanimous vote

Apr. 5, 2017, 5:38 pm by Leave a Comment

With unanimous support, the House passed legislation Wednesday that makes $147.3 million in state infrastructure investments over the next two years.

The capital bill passed on a vote of 140 with no opposition. The vote came less than a week after the body passed two other major state finance bills with near unanimous support.

The two-year capital budget authorizes $132.5 million in bonds to pay for a variety of projects related to state properties and more.

About a third of the total funds in the capital bill will be directed toward investments related to Lake Champlain cleanup efforts.

The bill also directs the state to sell a historic Montpelier building and use $600,000 from the sale to help pay for the merger of Lyndon and Johnson State Colleges into Northern Vermont University.

The legislation now moves to the Senate.

Elizabeth Hewitt

Elizabeth Hewitt is the criminal justice reporter for VTDigger. She grew up in central Vermont and holds a graduate degree in magazine journalism from New York University. Read more

