Gen. David G. Perkins to Speak at 2017 Norwich Commencement

April 3, 2017

General David G. Perkins, Commanding General of the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, to Speak at 2017 Norwich Commencement

NORTHFIELD, Vt. – Norwich University is honored to announce that General David G. Perkins, Commanding General of the U.S. Training and Doctrine Command, will deliver the university’s 2017 Commencement address to graduating seniors on Saturday, May 13.

Perkins commands the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command and is responsible for selecting and recruiting every U.S. Army Soldier, training and educating Army professionals, and designing the future U.S. Army. His numerous senior leadership positions include: Special Assistant to the Speaker of the House, 104th U.S. Congress; Battalion Commander during Operation Able Sentry; Brigade Commander during the invasion of Iraq; Executive Assistant to the Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; and Division Commander during the transition of U.S. Forces from Iraq in 2010- 2011.

Perkins commanded the U.S. Army’s premier education and leader development institution at Fort Leavenworth, responsible for managing training development and support, developing U.S. Army doctrine, and synchronizing leader development.

A native of New Hampshire, he graduated from the U.S. Military Academy, holds a Master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering as well as a Master’s degree in National Security and Strategic Studies.

Perkins participated in a panel discussion at Norwich University last year during the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) at Norwich University, held in April 2016 during the ROTC Centennial Symposium.

Norwich University’s 2017 Commencement ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 13. Perkins will receive an honorary Doctor of Military Science before addressing over 380 students matriculating from 32 undergraduate programs and one master’s program. The ceremony, which is free and open to the public, will be held in Shapiro Field House. Tickets for reserved seating are available. Learn more here.