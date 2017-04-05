 

BioTek Awarded 2016 Governor’s Excellence in Worksite Wellness Award

April 3, 2017

WINOOSKI VT, USA — BioTek Instruments was awarded the 2016 Governor’s Excellence in Worksite Wellness Award. This award recognizes Vermont companies that promote health and wellness in the workplace for the betterment of their employees. BioTek’s Human Resources team including, Vice President of Human Resources, Kathy Gendron, and Human Resources Generalist, Lilly Tarricone, were recognized by the Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness and Sports as outstanding individuals in the leadership of BioTek’s wellness program.

BioTek’s wellness program includes a variety of activities and initiatives including onsite fitness and educational classes, subsidized gym memberships and smoking cessation assistance. The Company also declared its grounds a smoke-free campus as of January 2017.

The Company’s President and CEO, Briar Alpert, notes, “Receiving this award again is a real honor. Our people and our culture are the backbone of our company and we recognize that healthy employees are happy and productive employees. So taking care of our workforce and giving them access to affordable healthcare and to educational materials is a priority for BioTek.”

BioTek Instruments, Inc., headquartered in Winooski, VT, USA, is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of innovative life science instrumentation. Our comprehensive product line includes cell imaging systems, microplate readers, washers, dispensers, automated incubators, stackers and pipetting systems. These products enable life science research by providing high performance, cost-effective analysis and quantification of biomolecules, biomolecular interactions and cellular structure and function across diverse applications. BioTek espouses a “Think Possible” approach that sets the tone for fresh ideas, unsurpassed customer service and original innovations.

