Assisted living facility proposed at former school site in Manchester

MANCHESTER — A proposed assisted living complex at the site of the former Bromley Brook School campus on Routes 11/30 is moving through the permitting process.

According to a notice of the Act 250 application for the project, Bromley Manor Ltd. Partnership, based in Tunbridge, and Spirit Master Funding II LLC, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, plan a 58-bed facility in a complex that was constructed in 1999 as Oak Knoll Assisted Living.

More than a decade ago, the property was sold to Aspen Education Group, which operated the therapeutic school for girls who did not function well in a traditional class setting. The school closed in 2011.

According to a real estate listing for the property, the wood-frame complex, which has five wings stretching out from a main building, is listed for sale at $1.8 million and encompasses more than 40,454 square feet of floor space.

The main parcel is 8.75 acres in size and an adjacent home is set on a separate 2.02 acres, according to the listing. The site is approved for 75 parking spaces.

Principals in the Bromley Manor partnership are Mary Norman, Philip Dunn, Darryl Hardman and Coral Hardman. Norman operates The Gardens, a senior care facility in Williamstown, Vermont.

She could not be reached for comment on Monday.

The Act 250 application lists the facility as a Level III facility, or for residential care/assisted living.

Ryan Downey, owner of Point of Beginning Land Surveying and Consulting Inc., of Dorset, helped prepare the change of use application and project plan. He said Monday that the group plans renovations in those wings of the building that were altered to create classrooms or other school areas.

The notice from the District 8 Act 250 Environmental Commission states that no hearing will be held and a permit will be issued on or before April 18 unless someone notifies the commission of an issue or issues requiring presentation of evidence at a formal hearing.

The commission has prepared a draft Act 250 permit for the plan, which may be viewed along with the application at www.nrb.state.vt.us/lup. Click on Act 250 Database on the site.

The proposal has received a permit from the town, issued by Planning and Zoning Director Janet Hurley in February, but that was appealed by a group of residents. They challenged the type of use proposed as inappropriate under the zoning bylaw and whether the board, not the zoning director, should have issued the permit.

However, the town Design Review Board rejected that appeal late last month. In its written decision dated March 31, the board concluded that the permit was properly issued and that the use as an assisted-living facility is allowed in the zone under the town bylaw.

The appellants have 30 days to mount an appeal of that decision to the state Environmental Court. The group’s attorney, David Cooper, could not be reached Tuesday for comment on whether an appeal is being considered.