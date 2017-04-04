Warren, Sanders inject unapologetic liberalism in political debate

Speaking in front of thousands charged up Massachusetts liberals on Friday, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren recalled her first encounter with Bernie Sanders, her fellow progressive in the Senate.

The encounter came a few years ago, when Warren was teaching at Harvard Law School. At a dinner in Washington, D.C., Warren recalled showing up with a fistful of charts detailing the growing financial pressures for middle class families. She described herself as “the dinner guest from hell.”

“While there were folks who were interested and paid attention, there was this one guy –with this bright white hair — who said ‘What? What?!?”” Warren recalled. “And we got into it. Back and forth and back and forth, it’s like there was nobody else in the room.

“And that was the start with Bernie Sanders,” Warren concluded in an almost romantic retelling of their first encounter. “My guy.”

As Democratic party leaders struggle to find relevance and electoral viability in the age of President Donald Trump, Warren and Sanders are working to inject a strain of unapologetic progressivism into the heart of the party. Both were selected for congressional leadership positions after the election. They each have rockstar status in the party that few others can claim.

The two have made statements that have gone viral during the confirmation process for Trump’s cabinet nominees — from Sanders’ tough questioning of Scott Pruitt, the Environmental Protection Agency chief, to Warren’s interrupted reading of a letter on the Senate floor from Coretta Scott King objecting to Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ early career in Alabama.

On Friday, the senators teamed up for a Boston rally to focus on the fight ahead. Warren was the warm-up act for Sanders, saying the Vermont senator “fights for what’s right and he fights from the heart, and that’s how we win.”

While a number of die-hard Sanders supporters were disappointed when Warren skipped over Sanders to endorse Hillary Clinton in the presidential election, Sanders showered Warren with compliments Friday, adding he would work to get her re-elected in 2018.

“You can tell the quality of a person by the enemies she makes,” Sanders said. “And to her credit, Elizabeth Warren has made some wonderful enemies.”

The two senators celebrated the defeat of the American Health Care Act, the Republican plan to repeal Obamacare, hailing it as a victory for liberal organizers who ceaselessly called their congress members and protested at town hall meetings.

Warren said the Democratic Party needed to “raise an army,” while Sanders called the fight against Trump’s policies a “war of monumental proportions.”

Both made clear that protest action needed to be precisely guided.

“We can’t shoot at everything that moves,” Warren said.

“Together we are going to tell Mr. Trump and his friends ‘Sorry, you are not going to divide us up, we are going to stand together, we are going to take you on,’” Sanders said. “And not only are we going to take your ugly proposals on, we are going to go forward, we are going to transform this country, we are going to create an economy and a government that works for all of us, not just the 1 percent.”

Sanders’ remarks borrowed heavily from his presidential stump speech. He called for a regulatory crackdown on Wall Street, a $15 minimum wage and a universal health care system.

Much like his presidential rallies, Friday’s event featured a number of warmup speakers from various progressive political groups in the region.

Paul Feeney, who serves as Sanders’ Massachusetts state director during the presidential primaries, revved the crowd up by encouraging a political movement that transcended election year politics.

“We will not look back on political campaigns or elections that have already happened,” said Feeney, a local IBEW union representative. “Nope, our goal has been, is now and should always be to shift our focus from transactional politics to a transformational movement.”

Sanders, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats, had plenty of criticism for his adopted party.

“It wasn’t that Donald Trump won the election, it was that the Democratic party lost the election,” he said.

He also took a veiled jab at Clinton’s derogatory campaign rhetoric toward Trump supporters. Sanders said people backed Trump because of economic and social anxiety caused by “living in despair.”

“Some people think that the people who voted for Trump are racists and sexists and homophobes and just deplorable folks,” Sanders said, shaking head. “I don’t agree, I don’t agree.”

While the event featured all the flourishes of a campaign event, Sanders, 75, has remained mum on whether he will mount another presidential bid. Asked whether he was considered a bid early Friday by the Boston Globe’s James Pindell, Sanders sidestepped the question.

“Too often the media gets involved in, what I call, political gossip,” he said. “The issue of today, in my view, is to try to address some of the concerns that I raised about a collapsing middle class, massive levels of income inequality, being the only major country not to guarantee health care. That’s what we focus on.”