VSECU Donates $23,000 to Local Charities Through Member-Directed Giving Program

April 5, 2017

Annual giving program We Care 2 gives members a direct voice in charitable giving

MONTPELIER, VT, APRIL 5, 2017 — VSECU, a member-owned cooperative and not for profit credit union for everybody who lives and works in Vermont, recently donated $23,000 to Vermont charities through its member-directed, charitable giving program We Care 2. More than 4,500 VSECU members allocated the earmarked funds by casting votes for charitable organizations that impact issues of food, shelter, heat, or financial education for Vermonters.

“At VSECU, we leverage our scale, resources, and cooperative spirit to foster financial, environmental, and social prosperity in Vermont,” said Rob Miller, CEO of VSECU. “The We Care 2 program empowers all of our members—now over 60,000 in total—with the opportunity to direct that impact toward the organizations they value most.”

Each year, the We Care 2 program receives applications from qualifying charities across the state. VSECU’s Board of Directors Giving Committee chooses five finalists that demonstrate a commitment to meeting the essential needs of all Vermonters. The five 2017 finalists were Champlain Housing Trust, Chittenden Community Action, COVER Home Repair, Groundworks Collaborative, and Vermont Foundation of Recovery. During VSECU’s Annual Elections process, each member had the opportunity to cast a vote for their favorite organization.

We Care 2 funds were distributed based on the percentage of votes each charity received. As directed by VSECU members, the charities received the following We Care 2 funds:

• Champlain Housing Trust received $2,417 for its work to provide safe, decent, and affordable housing for people from homelessness to homeownership.

• Chittenden Community Action, a program of Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity (CVOEO), received $2,965 for its ASAP program, which provides stopgap assistance to refugees awaiting approval of their asylum applications.

• COVER Home Repair received $10,055 for its work organizing 300+ volunteers to help low-income homeowners, including elderly Vermonters and disabled veterans, address urgent home repair and accessibility needs.

• Groundworks Collaborative received $2,538 to provide ongoing support to families and individuals facing housing and food insecurities in the greater Brattleboro area. Groundworks staffs a food shelf and several shelters.

• Vermont Foundation of Recovery received $5,025 for its work organizing a network of family –like “Recovery Homes” to help people suffering from addiction re-assimilate into society by supporting their transition from addiction to recovery to independent living.

Bill Neukomm, executive director of We Care 2’s top vote-getter, COVER, said, “In 2016, COVER completed 98 repair projects, including about 15 accessibility ramps and about 15 new roofs. VSECU’s We Care 2 support will help us complete more roofs and ramps and–more importantly–help foster hope and build community.”

To learn more about We Care 2 and the winning organizations, visit www.vsecu.com/wecare2.