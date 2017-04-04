 

Students Explore Learning, Careers at Kingdom Career Connect

Apr. 4, 2017, 11:32 am by Leave a Comment

News Release — VSAC
April 3, 2017

Media Contact:
Sabina Haskell
802-542-2240
[email protected]

Over 300 eighth graders to attend “not your typical” career fair at Lyndon State

WINOOSKI (April 3, 2017) – Over 300 eighth graders from 17 Northeast Kingdom schools are going to college Wednesday, April 5, to get a jumpstart on their future.

Kingdom Career Connect at Lyndon State College provides students with an opportunity to explore potential careers and connects those jobs to courses they should to take during high school and beyond. Other event partners include J. Warren & Lois McClure Foundation, Northeastern Vermont Area Health Education Center and Vermont Student Assistance Corp.

The day starts with Vermont’s own Colin Ryan, a financial educator and author with a background of a professional comedian and storyteller. Featured everywhere from NPR to Moth Radio Hour and Reader’s Digest, Colin Ryan is a nationally in-demand, award-winning comedic financial speaker and is recognized as one of the top 10 money presenters in America; he has collaborated with the Girl Scouts of America, National Geographic Television, and companies and colleges across the country.

He also currently serves as the only male commissioner on the Vermont Commission on Women.

Also on hand will be local businesses and community leaders, who will hold interactive workshops (full list below) to give students the opportunity for hands-on learning in a variety of “career clusters,” including agriculture, business management, public safety, manufacturing, health sciences and more.

Students will also explore what college is like through a campus scavenger hunt and lunch at Stevens Dining Hall.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., Wednesday, April 5. Students begin arriving at 8:30. For more on-site information and to schedule interviews with Colin Ryan or other workshop presenters, please contact: Jenny Harris, executive director of development & alumni affairs, Lyndon State College, 802.626.6458 or [email protected]

Workshops:
Workshop Title
Presenter(s), Business/Organization
Value Added Agriculture

Working in the Woods
Jared Nunery, VT Dept. of Forest, Parks & Rec.

Jasper Hill: A Taste of Place
Zoe Brickley, Jasper Hill

The Marriage of Entrepreneurship and Food Systems
Jonathan Kaplan, Lyndon State College

Careers in Green Energy
Vermont Energy Education Program
Entrepreneurship

Working in Outdoor Recreation Management
Tim Tierney, Kingdom Trails

Electronic Storytelling
Tim Lewis, Lyndon State College Electronic Journalism Dept. / News7

How Technology and Prototyping is a Creative Process – The Tools for Future Leaders
Andy Mosedale, Mosedale Integrated Solutions, MISmakers

Comedy, Music, Acting: For Fun and a Living
Rusty Dewees, The Logger

Let’s Create a New Product!
Bill Morison, Lyndon State College Business Dept.
Advanced Manufacturing/Technical Careers

Transformer Board/Papermaking Demo
Dave Brennan, Scott Stein, and Justin von Doemming, Weidmann Electrical Technology

Careers in Weather and Climate
Janel Hanrahan, Lyndon State College Atmospheric Sciences Dept.

Civil Engineers… Who, What, Where
Carolyn Carlson, VTRANS (Structural Engineering workshop)

Wind Turbines as Renewable Energy
Jim Slicer, Sheffield Wind Farm

Computer Hardware Troubleshooting
Michael Dente, Lyndon State College

Health/Medical

Social Workers: Society’s Superheroes in Disguise
Carlinne Delima, Northeastern VT Area Health Education Center (AHEC)

Bodies in Motion: The Science of Strength
Nic Tremblay, Northern Physical Therapy

Expressive Art Therapy and Counseling for Kids to Solve Everyday Problems
Julie Guerette, MS, LCMHC

First on the Scene!
Sarah Houghton & Cathy Deleo, Lyndon Rescue

