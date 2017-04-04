Pilot Program Helps 3SquaresVT Recipients Find New & Better Paying Jobs

News Release — Vermont Department for Children and Families

April 3, 2017

Contact:

Anne McBee, Economic Services Division, JFI Program Director, (802) 241-0626

Waterbury, VT – In 2015, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) awarded Vermont a three‐year, $8.9 million dollar grant to develop a job readiness and training pilot program for people receiving 3SquaresVT benefits. Since March of 2016, over 1,350 Vermonters have participated in the pilot called Jobs for Independence (JFI).

Depending on each person’s situation, participants could have received assistance:

· Developing new job skills

· Paying for things needed to work such as car repairs and work clothes

· Getting a Commercial Driver’s License, LNA, CNA or other industry-recognized certificate

· Overcoming barriers to work (e.g., homelessness, substance abuse, mental health issue or a criminal record)

Space is still available for Vermonters aged 18 and over who:

Receive or qualify for 3SquaresVT

Don’t currently receive Reach Up

Want to obtain new or better jobs

Vermonters can apply for JFI until the end of December 2017.

To learn more about JFI:

Contact your local Community Action Agency

Call 1-800-339-6433

Go to http://dcf.vermont.gov/jfi