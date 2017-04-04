Norwich University School of Architecture + Art Presents International Design-Build Symposium

News Release — Norwich University

April 4, 2017

NORTHFIELD, Vt. – Norwich University’s School of Architecture + Art presents the final installment in its 2016-17 Lecture Series, a Design-Build Symposium, on Friday, April 14, at 3 p.m. in the Chaplin Hall Gallery.

This event is free and open to the public.

A roundtable discussion preceded by brief individual presentations, this event will explore the pedagogical challenges and opportunities of design-build approaches to architecture. A reception will follow.

An inherently experiential approach to architecture, design-build seeks to integrate building, making and designing into a coherent whole and to thereby better serve constituent communities. The School of Architecture + Art teaches architecture in a design-build model, which allows budding architects to be involved in building the designs they create.

The symposium presenters are also contributors to the forthcoming book edited by Norwich Architecture Professor Tolya Stonorov, The Design Build Studio | Crafting Meaningful Work in Architecture Education. They come from New York, Kansas, Utah, Louisiana, and Australia, representing a wide range of experience and methodology in design-build teaching.

The presenters:

· Larry Bowne, an architect and principal of Larry Bowne Architects, has taught design-build studios and community-engagement courses at Kansas State University, Syracuse University and in the Honors College at Purdue University. Recipient of the 2013 ACSA Design Build Award, his professional and academic work have been widely published, exhibited and recognized.

· José Galarza is the director of DesignBuildBLUFF at the University of Utah, where he and his students design and construct full-scale works of architecture. As program administrator, he empowers students through hands-on experiences, as well as enhance the agency of indigenous peoples to develop for themselves built environments that reflect their own identities and values.

· Sinéad Mac Namara attended Trinity College Dublin and Princeton University, where she received a Ph.D. in Structural Engineering. She is an Associate Professor at Syracuse University, teaching mechanics, structures, interdisciplinary design and design-build to architecture and engineering students alike.

· David O’Brien, Ph.D., oversees the award-winning Bower Studio program at the Melbourne School of Design at the University of Melbourne. He works with students and community groups to design, build and evaluate infrastructure projects among remote Aboriginal communities in Australia and Papua New Guinea.

· Emilie Taylor Welty is a Professor of Practice and the Design/Build Manager of the Albert and Tina Small Center for Collaborative Design at Tulane University. She co-taught the design-build studio that produced the Grow Dat Youth Farm, an example of her passion for community-driven design.

The Norwich University School of Architecture + Art Lecture Series is supported by a generous grant from the Jack and Dorothy Byrne Foundation. For more than 10 years, the Byrne Foundation has partnered with Norwich to bring eminent national and international architects, designers, artists, and writers to campus. Events are free and open to the public.

The Jack and Dorothy Byrne Foundation is a philanthropic organization that supports cancer research, education, volunteerism, and other charitable endeavors.

Norwich University’s School of Architecture + Art is the only National Architectural Accrediting Board (NAAB) accredited architecture school in northern New England.