Kat Wright to Perform at Third Vermont Book Award Gala

April 4, 2017

Montpelier, Vt.—Kat Wright and the Indomitable Soul Band, one of Vermont’s most exciting musical acts, will perform at the third annual Vermont Book Award Gala this September. Tickets are currently on sale for what will be an electrifying evening of literature and music at Vermont College of Fine Arts (VCFA).

The Vermont Book Award Gala, which will take place on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, celebrates local literature and creative culture while awarding the prestigious Vermont Book Award. This year’s judges are reviewing more than 40 nominations from 2016 and will announce the finalists in June.

Kat Wright and the Indomitable Soul Band is an eight-piece soul group based in Burlington and fronted by singer Kat Wright. Her voice has been described as “gritty but highly emotive and nuanced,” reminding listeners of “a young Bonnie Raitt meets Amy Winehouse.” The band has toured the country and released its first full-length album, “By My Side,” in November 2016.

The band will take the stage at VCFA’s Alumni Hall immediately following Vermont Book Award finalist readings and the crowning of the 2017 Vermont Book Award winner.

VCFA created the Vermont Book Award as a way to celebrate the state’s literature. To be nominated, a book must be a work of outstanding literary merit published in 2016 and fall within one of four categories: children’s literature, creative nonfiction, fiction or poetry. The book’s author must also be a Vermont writer. Winners receive a $5,000 literary prize.

Tickets for the Vermont Book Award Gala are $45 and currently on sale here: vcfa.edu/vermont-book-award-gala-tickets.