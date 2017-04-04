 

Kat Wright to Perform at Third Vermont Book Award Gala

Apr. 4, 2017, 10:02 pm by Leave a Comment

News Release — VCFA
April 4, 2017

Contact:
Tim Simard
[email protected]
802.828.8804

Montpelier, Vt.—Kat Wright and the Indomitable Soul Band, one of Vermont’s most exciting musical acts, will perform at the third annual Vermont Book Award Gala this September. Tickets are currently on sale for what will be an electrifying evening of literature and music at Vermont College of Fine Arts (VCFA).

The Vermont Book Award Gala, which will take place on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, celebrates local literature and creative culture while awarding the prestigious Vermont Book Award. This year’s judges are reviewing more than 40 nominations from 2016 and will announce the finalists in June.

Kat Wright and the Indomitable Soul Band is an eight-piece soul group based in Burlington and fronted by singer Kat Wright. Her voice has been described as “gritty but highly emotive and nuanced,” reminding listeners of “a young Bonnie Raitt meets Amy Winehouse.” The band has toured the country and released its first full-length album, “By My Side,” in November 2016.

The band will take the stage at VCFA’s Alumni Hall immediately following Vermont Book Award finalist readings and the crowning of the 2017 Vermont Book Award winner.

VCFA created the Vermont Book Award as a way to celebrate the state’s literature. To be nominated, a book must be a work of outstanding literary merit published in 2016 and fall within one of four categories: children’s literature, creative nonfiction, fiction or poetry. The book’s author must also be a Vermont writer. Winners receive a $5,000 literary prize.

Tickets for the Vermont Book Award Gala are $45 and currently on sale here: vcfa.edu/vermont-book-award-gala-tickets.

Filed Under: Vermont Press Releases Tagged With: , ,
Press Release

VTDigger.org posts press releases as a way of providing readers with information directly from businesses, state agencies, political organizations and nonprofits. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Latest stories by

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.

Privacy policy
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Kat Wright to Perform at Third Vermont Book Award Gala"