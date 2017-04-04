 

Franklin County Regional Chamber April Events

Apr. 4, 2017

News Release — Franklin County Regional Chamber of Commerce
April 4, 2017

Contact:
Lisamarie Charlesworth, Director
(802) 524-2444 OR [email protected]

April Mixer at Coldwell Banker Hickok & Boardman
Thursday, April 20, 5:30 – 7:30 pm
112 North Main Street, St. Albans

Join our friends at Coldwell Banker Hickok & Boardman for a mixer that welcomes spring and introduces members to all of the services offered by this expansive firm. Longtime Chamber members, Coldwell Banker Hickok & Boardman welcome us into their Main Street offices for casual conversation, delicious snacks and lots of raffle fun!
Their special guest is the United Way of Northwest Vermont.
Their representatives will update us on their latest initiatives and plans for our area.

A Premium Plus-Up member benefit; Chamber members $5; Non-Chamber members $8
Registration required – please visit www.fcrccvt.com for event listing & registration link.

VTDigger.org posts press releases as a way of providing readers with information directly from businesses, state agencies, political organizations and nonprofits.

