Condos and Donovan Announce Public Meetings of Joint Committee on Campaign Finance Education, Compliance and Reform

News Release — Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos and Vermont Attorney General TJ Donovan

April 4, 2017

Contact:

Eric Covey, Chief of Staff for the Secretary of State, 802-828-2148

Natalie Silver, Executive Assistant to the Attorney General, 802-595-8679

Montpelier – Today Secretary of State Jim Condos and Attorney General TJ Donovan announced a slate of public meetings of the Joint Committee on Campaign Finance Education, Compliance and Reform. The Committee is charged with analyzing existing campaign finance law, collecting public testimony and making recommendations for changes to campaign finance law, implementation and enforcement.

The Committee is currently in the process of gathering public comments from citizens, voters, elected officials, political parties and PACs at public forums hosted across the state. The Committee has held two public meetings so far, in Montpelier and Winooski. The Committee encourages all interested individuals and groups to attend one or more of the public meetings listed below to provide input which will shape the Committee’s report and recommendations.

“I’m encouraged by the strong turnout at our prior meetings. It’s important that this Committee’s recommendations are grounded in the experiences, input and feedback of Vermont citizens” said Secretary of State Jim Condos. “I hope that many Vermonters will continue to provide input to help us shape meaningful changes to Vermont’s campaign finance laws.”

Attorney General TJ Donovan expressed “we are meeting with Vermonters all over the state because we are committed to making common sense bright line rules.” He continued, “I look forward to hearing perspectives from all corners of Vermont.”

The following meetings are open to the public and all individuals, organizations and groups are encouraged to attend and provide public input.

Public Hearings

April 11th: Bennington Firehouse, 130 River Street Bennington 6-8pm

April 25th: St. Johnsbury Athenaeum, 1171 Main Street St. Johnsbury 6-8pm

May 9th: Hartford Town Hall Room 2, 171 Bridge Street White River Jct. 6-8pm

May 23rd: Rutland Free Library Nella Grimm Fox Room, 10 Court Street Rutland 6-8pm

June 6th: St. Albans City Hall Council Chambers, 100 North Main Street St. Albans 6-8pm