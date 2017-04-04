Community Health Centers of Burlington Announce Alison Lyndes Calderara as New CEO

News Release — Community Health Centers of Burlington

BURLINGTON, VT – The Community Health Centers of Burlington (CHCB) is pleased to announce the appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer, Alison Lyndes Calderara, M.Ed. Calderara comes to the position with over two decades of experience in the Federally Qualified Health Center system and as a leader in the growth and evolution of CHCB’s programs and services. Formally the VP of Community and Grants, her prior work included policy development, patient relations and operations, community communications and collaborations, recruitment, federal programs management, and grant development. She has always been a committed spokesperson for the transformative FQHC model of care. As the CEO, she will continue to be dedicated to improving the health and wellbeing of Vermonters from all walks of life and contributing to the excellence and effectiveness of CHCB services in our community.

“Accomplished. Determined. Passionate. Dedicated. Smart. Leader. The Soul of CHCB. These are just some of the words and phrases chosen to describe Alison Calderara as we discussed her candidacy to be the next CHCB CEO,” said Board President, Chris Perrera. “Steady leadership is more important than it’s ever been in determining our path forward and ensuring our ability to continue to provide vital services for the most vulnerable in our community. It’s both powerful and humbling to see the grace and skill with which Alison and her staff carry out their important work.”

Calderara commented: “Together with a deeply committed Board of Directors and staff, I’m honored to lead this innovative and highly-effective public health institution and community treasure into the future. As CEO, I am looking forward to being not only a change agent to meet the challenge of health care reform, but a tenacious and passionate advocate for our patients and the mission, vision and values of CHCB.”

For 46 years, the Community Health Centers of Burlington have provided quality health care for Vermonters regardless of financial or insurance status. One of 12 Federally Qualified Health Centers in the state, CHCB has seven locations and is one of the largest nonprofit family health and dental practices in Chittenden and Grand Isle counties. For more information on our services and programs, visit www.chcb.org.

