Climatologist and Geophysicist Michael E. Mann to Deliver Green Mountain College 2017 Commencement Address

Poultney, Vermont – April 4, 2017 – Green Mountain College President Robert (Bob) Allen, today announced that climatologist and geophysicist Michael E. Mann will deliver the commencement address during the college’s 2017 commencement ceremony which will be held on Saturday, May 13, at 10 a.m. Dr. Mann, renowned for his contributions to the scientific understanding of historic climate change based on the temperature record of the past thousand years, will address members of the Class of 2017 and their families, Green Mountain College Trustees, alumni, faculty and staff.

Currently serving as the director of the Earth System Science Center at Pennsylvania State University, Dr. Mann was one of eight lead authors of the “Observed Climate Variability and Change” chapter of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Third Scientific Assessment Report published in 2001. A graph based on the MBH99 paper was highlighted in several parts of the report, and was given wide publicity. The IPCC acknowledged that his work, along with that of the many other lead authors and review editors, contributed to the award of the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize, which was won jointly by the IPCC and Al Gore.

Dr. Mann is the author of several books about climate change including his most recent work, The Madhouse Effect, co-authored by Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonist Tom Toles of

The Washington Post. He is also featured in Leonardo DiCaprio’s film about climate change, Before the Flood, and Bill Nye: Science Guy, a film which premiered at SXSW 2017.

“We are honored to welcome Dr. Michael E. Mann to our campus as our 2017 commencement speaker,” said Green Mountain College President Robert (Bob) Allen. “His work serves as a shining example of the possibilities for our graduating students who will be heading out into the world, seeking to build a socially, economically, and ecologically resilient society.”

Since pioneering a model for sustainable education more than 20 years ago, Green Mountain College has accomplished many firsts in Vermont and across the nation—from its #1 curriculum and climate neutral campus, to developing online master’s degree programs in sustainable food systems, sustainable business, and resilient and sustainable communities. Under the leadership of President Allen and the dedication and talents of the college’s community of faculty, staff and students, the college continues to set the highest standard for sustainability based education.