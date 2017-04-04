 

Carcinogens found at St. Johnsbury state offices

Apr. 4, 2017, 7:02 pm by Leave a Comment
Air quality tests in two leased St. Johnsbury state office buildings carried out last week found evidence of carcinogens.

Eighty-five Agency of Human Services employees who work in three office spaces, which the state leases, were moved to alternate locations after chemicals typically associated with dry cleaning were found under the foundation of the building Thursday.

Indoor air quality testing was carried out on Friday, and results were analyzed by the Vermont Department of Health and the Department of Environmental Conservation.

In two of three buildings, the contaminants perchloroethylene (PCE) and triclroethylene (TCE), both carcinogens, were at a level of concern for the Health Department, according to a release from the AHS. One of those buildings also tested as having chloroform at a level of concern.

The third building did not have high levels of the contaminants.

According to the AHS, exposure to PCE and TCE can increase the risk of blood, kidney and bladder cancer.

“The health and safety of our staff, as well as all the people who come into our offices for services, is our number one priority,” AHS Secretary Al Gobeille said Tuesday.

The state is seeking temporary workspaces for the employees displaced after the discovery of the chemicals.

The state is recommending that the owner of the buildings pursue measures to mitigate the chemicals.

Elizabeth Hewitt

Elizabeth Hewitt is the criminal justice reporter for VTDigger. She grew up in central Vermont and holds a graduate degree in magazine journalism from New York University. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Follow Elizabeth on Twitter @emhew

