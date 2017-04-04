 

Burlington school talks head to mediation

Apr. 4, 2017

The Burlington School Board and the teachers union will be entering into mediation next week. The current contract ends in July.

The mediation will take place on April 12.

The two sides declared impasse on March 17 when they couldn’t come to an agreement on health care, salaries and operational changes, according to the school board’s press release.

School Board Chair Mark Porter said the teachers’ have asked for salary increases of almost 7.7 percent. Of that, 5.7 percent would go directly toward salary, and 2 percent would go to retirement benefits, according to Porter.

The board is offering a 0.5 percent salary increase for the upcoming contract, Porter said in the statement.

The school board is trying to keep salary and benefits increases in line with other professions. The Board said that the goal is to create sustainable contracts.

Negotiations over a one-year contract ended under the threat of a strike in October.

