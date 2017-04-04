News Release — American Red Cross

April 3, 2017

Media contact:

Lloyd Ziel, 603-540-0788-cl/txt

redcross.org/nhvt – @nhredcross – @redcrossvtnhv

American Red Cross Needs Volunteers in New Hampshire and Vermont

Expedited Training Offered to Bolster Much Needed Volunteer Positions

Concord, NH / Burlington, VT – Monday, April 3, 2017 — The American Red Cross is a workforce that is made up of a 90% volunteer staff. Volunteers from all walks of life with varying experiences bring their talent and compassion to help deliver the Red Cross Mission – to alleviate suffering.

In the New Hampshire and Vermont region, the Red Cross deploys volunteers to respond to disasters that displace families, on average, every 17 hours. A strong corps of volunteers trained to deliver comfort and care is priority to ensure that no family goes without.

The need for volunteers across the region is critical. While pockets of dedicated volunteers continue to support the residents in their territories around our two states, more hands are needed for the work that the Red Cross does here in New Hampshire and Vermont.

Upcoming Bootcamps:

April 7 – 9, 2017 – Keene, NH

Friday, April 7 – 6pm to 930pm

Keene Red Cross Office – 83 Court St, Keene NH 03431

Saturday, April 8 – 9am to 4pm

Keene Rec Center – 312 Washington St, Keene NH 03431

Sunday, April 9 – 8a-1:30p

Keene Red Cross Office – 83 Court St, Keene NH 03431

Sign up here: Register for Keene, NH – Disaster Bootcamp

Questions: Contact Edward Blanchard at 603-513-9895 or [email protected]

April 21 – 23rd 2017 – Wilmington, VT

Friday, April 21st – 5:30pm to 9pm

Saturday, April 22nd – 8am to 5pm

Sunday, April 23rd – 8am to 4pm

All classes will be at Wilmington Vermont Fire Department, 18 Beaver St, Wilmington, VT 05363

Sign up here: Register for Wilmington, VT – Disaster Bootcamp

Questions: Contact David Muse at 802-598-0338 or [email protected]

The Disaster Bootcamp is a fast track training opportunity for individuals interested in becoming an American Red Cross Disaster Responder. The Bootcamp is a day-and-a-half-long training session to become a Disaster Response Volunteer. It is also an opportunity for current Disaster Responders to brush up on vital skills.