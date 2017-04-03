Women’s Freedom Center Honored with State Advocacy Award

News Release — Women’s Freedom Center

March 31, 2017

Contact:

Vickie Sterling, Executive Director

(802) 257-7364

BRATTLEBORO— Staff members of the regional domestic and sexual violence program and shelter received a surprise announcement of a very special honor by the State of Vermont this week. The Women’s Freedom Center, which serves Windham and Southern Windsor Counties, has been awarded the Community-Based Victim Advocacy Award by the Vermont Center for Crime Victim Services. The award is given to advocates working in a community-based program who have made a significant contribution to the lives of crime victims.

Vermont Crime Victim Service Awards recognize remarkable individuals and organizations who significantly contribute to the success the wide scope of crime victim services. The field includes countless people and programs that, through vision, action, dedication and leadership, improve the lives of victims in the aftermath of crime. These awards recognize victim activists who have inspired the community through their acts of courage and compassion, programs or individuals whose work has been particularly innovative and pioneering, and those who exemplify the long-term commitment that characterizes many of Vermont’s victim service providers. The Crime Victims’ Rights Week Award Ceremony will be held on Friday, April 7, at 2:00 p.m. at the Trapp Family Lodge in Stowe, Vermont.

Sara Kagle, attorney for Vermont Legal Aid, had high praise for the organization: “The Women’s Freedom Center advocates help victims to navigate in a way that has earned them great respect from the court, law enforcement, defense attorneys, and from the State’s Attorney’s office. This is especially true in Windham County where the work has a long history and relationships have been built over many years. Such professional relationships are hard won, especially where perspectives vary greatly.”

Kati Sell-Knapp, a Victim Advocate in the Domestic Violence Unit of the Windham County State’s Attorney’s Office lauded the organization’s pro-active approach and coordination of Frontlines, a group whose function is to shore up gaps in accountability for violent offenders and in safety for survivors of domestic and sexual violence . Included in this collaboration are local police officers, court personnel, attorneys, advocates, domestic violence prosecutors, the provider of batterer intervention groups and a representative from the Department of Corrections. The team recently collaborated on an 18-month analysis and strategic implementation of best practices for the safety of survivors at the intersection of domestic and sexual violence and the criminal court system. “I cannot imagine doing this work without them,” she concluded.

The Women’s Freedom Center is the local organization in Windham and Southern Windsor Counties working to end domestic and sexual violence. Follow on Facebook at Women’s Freedom Center and at www.womensfreedomcenter.net. You can reach an advocate on the 24-hour Crisis Line at 802-254-6954 or business line at (802) 257-7364.