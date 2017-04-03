White River Junction VA Using New Treatment for Hepatitis C

News Release — White River Junction VA Medic

March 30, 2017

Contact:

Andy LaCasse

802-295-9363, ext. 5880

[email protected]

“The Hepatitis C Revolution at the White River Junction VA”

White River Junction VA Medical Center (WRJ VAMC), March 30th – There is a Hepatitis C Revolution going on at the White River Junction VA that has reshaped the landscape for regional Veterans afflicted with this disease.

A quiet revolution has been taking place at the White River Junction VA Medical Center. Since late 2015, the hospital has treated over 200 Veterans from Vermont, New Hampshire and Western Massachusetts for hepatitis C infection. Once a terribly difficult infection to treat, new direct-acting antiviral medications have reshaped the landscape for those afflicted with this disease. Lengthy treatments fraught with side effects that delivered poor cure rates are gone. Once daily pill therapies now eradicate the virus in over 90% of patients treated. The VA health care system nationally has expended significant resources in hopes of reaching and treating all veterans touched by the disease, and the White River Junction VA Medical Center is leading the way locally.

THE DISEASE AND THE NEW PATH TO CURE…

A treatment breakthrough was sorely needed. For decades Hepatitis C was called “a silent killer”. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control almost 20,000 deaths were attributed to Hepatitis C in 2014, up from 11,000 in 2003. Interestingly, though, many infected were initially unaware they had the disease. In fact, it can take 20 years or more with the infection before the first signs of liver disease appear. Because of this and the high prevalence of Hepatitis C infection in those born between 1945-1965, the CDC has recommended screening for disease in all adults falling into this age group. The VA recommended screening for Veterans many years prior to the CDC’s birth cohort guideline recommendation, in part because of even higher infection rates with the virus in Veterans. However, despite efforts to screen, many both within the VA and outside of it remain unaware of their infection.

If the infection was detected treatment was daunting. A short 5 years ago the treatment for hepatitis C was a difficult 6 to 11 months of daily pills and weekly injections. The treatment courses were hard to follow, and most patients struggled with flu-like symptoms brought on by the medication. Some even suffered worsening depression or suicidality as a side effect, severely limiting the pool of patients who could safely even consider treatment. Worse yet, after almost a year of pills and injections success rates were poor, with viral eradication in only 30 – 60% of patients.

In just a few short years however, both the treatment and result have changed dramatically. The course of therapy is much shorter — generally 12 weeks or less. The treatment is vastly simplified. In fact, most on therapy take just one dose of oral medication a day, and success rates have risen sharply. With the newest treatments, patients are experiencing permanent eradication of the virus from their bloodstream over 90% of the time!

The effectiveness of these new treatment regimens is perhaps only eclipsed by their tolerability. The most common side effects reported are mild and include stomach upset or headache. Many on therapy report no side effects at all. Given the ease of treatment and lack of side effects, therapy is now available to those who previously were not good candidates for treatment, including Veterans with substance abuse disorders, psychiatric disorders, kidney disease, and patients co-infected with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). All are now candidates for the newest therapies.

THE VA’S RESPONSE…

Given these favorable changes in treatment the VA has ramped up efforts to treat all HCV infected Veterans. The result of that commitment is a marked increase of patients seeking treatment for hepatitis C at VA facilities across the country and including the White River Junction VA Medical Center . The VAMC in White River Junction recruited two new members to the staff to deliver on this promise. Kristen Ray, NP, trained in Hepatology at the Liver Transplant Program at the University of Arizona. She worked in liver disease care with a focus on hepatitis C treatment at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center from 2010 to 2015. She has been part of the Section of Gastroenterology at the White River Junction VA since July of 2015. Michael Gleeson, MD PhD, a US Navy veteran himself, was hired in August 2016 as Director of Hepatology with the challenge to grow the services the Medical Center offers to support all patients with acute and chronic liver disease. While much of the focus currently is combating Hepatitis C, under his direction the center is also actively expanding the scope of practice to develop comprehensive services for patients with alcoholic and autoimmune liver disease, patients in need of liver transplant evaluation, and those afflicted by fatty liver disease, a condition which accompanies the global epidemic of obesity and promises to be as destructive and debilitating as chronic hepatitis C.

The Hepatitis C revolution at the White River Junction VA is a fully collaborative effort. The hepatology team actively partners with primary care, infectious disease, substance abuse and mental health providers to ensure that all veterans with Hepatitis C might have access to care and the full suite of services necessary to help make cures possible. The providers stand ready to assist any local Veterans either with an evaluation for infection or treatment if that is needed. The VA is a national leader in Hepatitis C treatment, and all involved staff are proud to continue this work and carry out President Lincoln’s promise to our nation’s veterans at the White River Junction VA Medical Center.

