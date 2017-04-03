Vermont Insurance Company Misrepresented in Phone Scam

News Release — Department of Financial Regulation

March 31, 2017

Contact:

Dale Schaft, Information Management Officer, 802-828-4872

MONTPELIER – In response to a press release issued yesterday by the Department of Financial Regulation (DFR), we have received reports that a Vermont insurance company is also being misrepresented in a series of phone calls to Vermonters.

The company said several of its agents and consumers have received calls from a number that populates the insurance company’s name in the caller ID and attempts to sell something – in several cases, the item is solar panels.

DFR wants to remind people to never give out personal information over the phone or transact unsolicited business the with an unknown third party. If you received one of these phone calls, please inform DFR by calling 802-828-3301.