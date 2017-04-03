 

Vermont Insurance Company Misrepresented in Phone Scam

Apr. 3, 2017, 12:29 pm by Leave a Comment

News Release — Department of Financial Regulation
March 31, 2017

Contact:
Dale Schaft, Information Management Officer, 802-828-4872

MONTPELIER – In response to a press release issued yesterday by the Department of Financial Regulation (DFR), we have received reports that a  Vermont insurance company is also being misrepresented in a series of phone  calls to Vermonters.

The company said several of its agents and consumers have received calls  from a number that populates the insurance company’s name in the caller ID  and attempts to sell something – in several cases, the item is solar panels.

DFR wants to remind people to never give out personal information over the  phone or transact unsolicited business the with an unknown third party. If  you received one of these phone calls, please inform DFR by calling 802-828-3301.

Filed Under: Vermont Press Releases Tagged With:
Press Release

VTDigger.org posts press releases as a way of providing readers with information directly from businesses, state agencies, political organizations and nonprofits. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Latest stories by

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.

Privacy policy
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Vermont Insurance Company Misrepresented in Phone Scam"