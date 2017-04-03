 

Vermont Folklife Center offers Media Skills Workshop for Teachers

Apr. 3, 2017, 9:30 pm by Leave a Comment

News Release – Vermont Folklife Center
March 31, 2017

Contact:
Mary Rizos
[email protected]
or 802-388-4964

Media Skills and Project Planning for Educators
Date: Friday April 7, 10am-4pm.
Instructor: Mary Rizos, VFC Education Outreach and Professional Development Coordinator

Media-making can be a powerful tool for the classroom as teachers and students explore subject-area content. It also encourages student self-expression and engagement as well as relationship-building within the community. Additionally, collaborative community-based media projects give students practice in the interpersonal and technical skills that will continue to be relevant to their lives and work in the future.

This workshop will address the conceptual and technical aspects of media projects in the classroom, as well as the logistical considerations of how and when community connections are made, how class time is structured, and how the students’ work will eventually be shared.

Attendees will be introduced to the philosophy and research methods the Folklife Center uses, will view student media projects (from a variety of schools and subject areas), and will have instruction and time to familiarize themselves with audio-recording, photography, and video editing. Participants will practice each of these skills during the workshop and produce their own mini-project by the end of the day.

Substantial time will be given to discussion around how to transfer those skills back to classrooms: curriculum planning, project proposals, and discussion and feedback of participants’ own ideas for implementation.

This workshop is intended for teachers interested in acquiring the skills of storytelling and documentary work and bringing them back to their classrooms. Attendance is limited to 14 participants and the registration deadline is April 6. For tuition information or to register for this workshop call (802) 388-4964.

This workshop will be held at the Vermont Folklife Center’s ADA accessible headquarters at 88 Main Street in downtown Middlebury.

The Vermont Folklife Center’s mission is to broaden, strengthen, and deepen our understanding of Vermont and the surrounding region; to assure a repository for our collective cultural memory; and to strengthen communities by building connections among the diverse peoples of Vermont.

Filed Under: Vermont Press Releases Tagged With:
Press Release

VTDigger.org posts press releases as a way of providing readers with information directly from businesses, state agencies, political organizations and nonprofits. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Latest stories by

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.

Privacy policy
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Vermont Folklife Center offers Media Skills Workshop for Teachers"