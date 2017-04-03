Vermont Folklife Center Holds First Non-Fiction Comics Mini-Fest

News Release — Vermont Folklife Center

March 29, 2017

Contact:

Andy Kolovos

[email protected]

or 802-388-4964

www.vermontfolklifecenter.org

Join the Vermont Folklife Center on Sunday, April 23 from 10am-4pm for our first Non-Fiction Comics Mini-Fest. This event is free and open to the public at our ADA accessible headquarters at 88 Main Street in Middlebury, Vermont.

From science to politics, history to health care, cartooning has recently exploded as a legitimate medium for exploring non-fiction topics and the textures of lived experience.

This day-long event presents a diverse assortment of Vermont cartoonists engaged in non-fiction work, including political cartoons, memoirs & diaries, and covering such topics as science, graphic medicine, energy security, cooking and much more!

In addition to an opportunity to meet and chat with the exhibiting cartoonists, the Non-Fiction Comics Mini-Fest also features three panel discussions:

“Cartooning and Place: On Being a Vermont Cartoonist”

Comics legends Steve Bissette (SWAMP THING, TYRANT) and Rick Veitch (SWAMP THING, EUREKA COMICS) will join Stephanie Zuppo (LADYBROAD LEDGER) and Rachel Lindsay (RACHEL LIVES HERE NOW) in a discussion on how place affects the life and work of cartoonists.

“Diary Comics: A Conversation with James Kochalka and Isaac Cates”

Vermont’s first Cartoonist Laureate, James Kolchalka will be interviewed by comics scholar, Issac Cates of the University of Vermont about his diary comic, American Elf.

“Cartoonists’ Perspectives on El viaje mas caro/The Most Costly Journey Project.”

Angela Boyle (AWESOME POSSUM), Glynnis Fawkes (ALLE EGO), Iona Fox (ALMANAC) and Kevin Kite (HURRY UP PLEASE IT’S TIME) will talk about their participation in El viaje mas caro/Most Costly Journey, a project to create comics as a health outreach tool for Latin American migrant workers in Vermont’s dairy industry (www.vermontfolklifecenter.org/elviaje)

Stop in and meet local cartoonists, check out their work, and learn about how comics can describe our world, teach us, and tell stories of everyday life. For more details see: www.vermontfolklifecenter.org/non-fiction-comics-minifest.

Non-Fiction Comics Mini-Fest is made possible by donations from our supporters, and is presented in conjunction with our exhibit, FAMILY TRAITS: Art Humor, and Everyday Life, featuring a selection of family cartoons by the late Stanley Lyndes. The FAMILY TRAITS exhibit will be on display through May 15, 2017.

The Vermont Folklife Center’s mission is to broaden, strengthen, and deepen our understanding of Vermont and the surrounding region; to assure a repository for our collective cultural memory; and to strengthen communities by building connections among the diverse peoples of Vermont.