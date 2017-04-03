 

Vermont Air National Guard Resumes Flying Operations

Apr. 3, 2017, 12:12 pm by Leave a Comment

News Release — Vermont Air National Guard
March 31, 2017

Contact:
POC: Captain Tracy Morris
PHONE: (802) 660-5451

South Burlington, VT – The Vermont Air National Guard, 158th Fighter Wing resumes flight operations Tuesday, April 4, 2017. After a hiatus from flying operations following a three-month long deployment to the AFCENT AOR members of the 158th Fighter Wing will return for April drill.

Members of the local community can expect air traffic to resume as flight operations return to normal operations going forward.

Routine training allows the VTANG to continue honing service member’s professional proficiency ensuring critical skills are mastered and members continue being a combat ready force during a heightened state of readiness.

For more information contact the 158th Fighter Wing Public Affairs Officer Captain Tracy Morris 802-660-5451

 

Press Release

