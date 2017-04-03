Statehouse Gathering School and Community Appreciation

News Release — V4SC Vermonters for Schools and Communities

April 2, 2017

STATE HOUSE GATHERING School and Community Appreciation

And Bring Your Act 46 Concerns Directly to Legislators

What: A Statehouse Gathering, followed by a Public Hearing When: April 4t h 4:00 pm onwards

Where: Montpelier State House. (Room 10)

Calling all citizens with concerns regarding Act 46.

We will hold an appreciative celebration of our schools and communities in the Statehouse at 4:00pm on Tuesday April 4t h . The event will be followed by a public hearing and testimony to the House Committee on Education from 5:30pm -7:30 pm in Rm. 11 at the Statehouse.

Join the nearly 100 districts statewide asking for increased flexibility in the pathways available to reach the goals of the law. Flexibility would allow districts to develop plans to achieve the goals of the law and present them directly to the State Board of Education. Flexibility would enable plans to be judged against the same set of standards that merger plans have been judged. Flexibility would allow a transparent and public process.

Act 46 has pitted town against town and neighbor against neighbor. Districts have pleaded for legislative changes that would honor the intent of the law—to not force a “one size fits all” solution that erodes the diverse and innovative character of our schools. So far, little has been done, and the bill S. 122 currently under consideration fundamentally ignores the struggles of numerous districts to meet the goals of the law.

On April 4th at 4 pm, you—community members, school board members, school employees, and students from towns all over Vermont—are encouraged to come to the Vermont State House to voice your concerns about adverse consequences arising out of Act 46, and present your ideas better solutions to legislators.

Citizens concerned talk about Act 46 speak out

“By doing away with local school boards, Act 46 short circuits one of the most essential characteristics of high performing schools: the connection between schools and their communities that local, engaged oversight provides .” David Schoales, Brattleboro

“Larger towns will dominate consolidated boards in rural districts. The price is enormous. Children will be bused longer distances only to be lost in larger more impersonal settings. Families with young children won’t move to our communities. The social capital of small, rural communities will be diminished, property values will go down in small, rural towns that lose their elementary school. What is at stake is a piece of Vermont’s heart.” David Kelley, Greensboro

“Just as Act 77 requires multiple and flexible pathways to graduation, so should Act 46 allow for multiple and flexible paths to school governance. Towns want the flexibility to maximize their strengths.” Debra Stoleroff, Plainfield

“We need to focus on collaboration and cooperation, imagination and innovation, to reach the aspirations of Act 46—not compliance. Vermont can do better.” Margaret MacLean, Peacham

“The citizens assembling in Montpelier urge that the legislature learn from mistakes made by other states such as Maine, rather than mandate Vermont towns repeat them.” Dot Naylor, Calais

“ The merger plan we rejected proposed that our school lose students through restructuring, clearly placing our school on a path to closure due to entirely avoidable reasons.” Pamela Fraser, Barnard

“Towns are coming up with progressive solutions that state officials have not yet thought of. Resistance to forced consolidation is coalescing in a spirit of civil disobedience. If nothing changes, the State Board will eventually find itself in the middle of a monumental train wreck with neither the power nor the appropriate guidance to set it right.” Scott Thompson, Calais

“There are ways to meet the goals of Act 46 beyond the preferred and conventional merger structures. In fact, I think those models are likely to be less effective, in many areas, for achieving the goals of the law than alternative structures could be.” Rick Gordon, Westminster

“Laws and Rules governing a change in how business gets done often do not provide for an emotional component…. how people may be feeling about what is being proposed or mandated. Alternative Governance Structures give communities an opportunity to ‘do it their way,’ to design their own path to achieving the goals.” Richard Virkstis, Dummerston