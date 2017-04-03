 

Rutland DAR Good Citizens and American History Essay Awards Presented

Apr. 3, 2017, 10:03 pm by Leave a Comment

News Release — DAR
April 1, 2017

Contact:
Christine Partch 345-5599 or Barbara Giffin, 773-3253

The Daughters of the American Revolution, Ann Story Chapter, recently presented its annual Good Citizen Awards to seven Rutland area high school seniors and its annual American History Essay Contest award to three 5th, 6th, and 8th grade students. These awards were presented at a ceremony at the Baxter’s Restaurant at the Rutland Country Club on March 16.

Recipients of the Good Citizen Awards were Chelsea Ann Congdon, Mill River Union High School; Elizabeth Jean Tate, Proctor High School; Jenna Eaton, Mount St. Joseph Academy; Kayla Lynne Coombs, West Rutland High School; Kyle Cassarino, Rutland High School; Mollie Coltey, Fair Haven Union High School; and Shelby Grace Mack, Poultney High School.

Each student was selected by their school as best representing the qualities of dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism. Jenna Eaton from Mount St. Joseph Academy has also been selected at the winner of the State of Vermont Good Citizen winner and will be honored at a statewide DAR meeting in May. She also has been selected as the Northeastern Division champion will includes all of New England and New York. She will now go on to the National level.

The winners of the American History Essay Contest were Keenan Hogan, homeschooled, 7th grade; and Thomas Jacques, Christ the King, 5th grade.
This year’s essay topic was celebrating 100 years of America’s National Parks.

We, at Ann Story Chapter, are very proud of these Rutland area young people.

