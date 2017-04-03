Mayor Miro Weinberger’s Public Appearance Schedule for April 3-7, 2017

News Release — Mayor Miro Weinberger
March 31, 2017
Contact:
Katie Vane
802.734.0617
Mayor Miro Weinberger’s public appearance schedule for April 3 – April 7, 2017:
Monday, April 3
10:00 am COTS 95 North Avenue Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony – 95 North Avenue
7:00 pm City Council Meeting and State of the City Address – Contois Auditorium, City Hall (Mayor’s annual State of the City address will be delivered after the swearing in of newly elected and re-elected City Council members)
Tuesday, April 4
11:00 am AmeriCorps Mayor’s Day of Recognition – Contois Auditorium, City Hall
7:00 pm Mayor’s Book Group Discussion of Dreamland: The True Tale of America’s Opiate Epidemic – Contois Auditorium, City Hall
Wednesday, April 5
8:00 am Mornings with Miro – The Bagel Café, 1127 North Avenue
Thursday, April 6
12:00 pm Vermont League of Cities & Towns Board Meeting – Montpelier
Friday, April 7
No public appearances scheduled