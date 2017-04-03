Green Mountain Care Board Meetings in April

News Release — Green Mountain Care Board
April 3, 2017
Tuesday, April 4th: Board Meeting (11:00 am)
Hospital Budget Presentations
Located in the GMCB Board Room on the 2nd Floor of the City Center Building at 89 Main Street, Montpelier
Thursday, April 6th: Canceled
Thursday, April 13th: Board Meeting (10:00 am)
FY16 Hospital Budget Actuals – Vote
FY18 VITL Budget – Potential Vote
ACO Budget Guidelines – Discussion
Located in the GMCB Board Room on the 2nd Floor of the City Center Building at 89 Main Street, Montpelier
Thursday, April 13th: Board Meeting (1:00 pm)
Certificate of Need Hearing – Green Mountain Surgery Center
Located in the Tax Department Board Room on the 4th Floor of the Tax Department Building at 133 State Street, Montpelier
Thursday, April 20th: Board Meeting (1:00 pm)
TBD
Located in the GMCB Board Room on the 2nd Floor of the City Center Building at 89 Main Street, Montpelier
Thursday, April 27th: Board Meeting (1:00 pm)
TBD
Located in the GMCB Board Room on the 2nd Floor of the City Center Building at 89 Main Street, Montpelier
