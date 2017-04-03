Green Mountain Care Board Meetings in April

News Release — Green Mountain Care Board

April 3, 2017

Contact:

Green Mountain Care Board

802 828 2130

Tuesday, April 4th: Board Meeting (11:00 am)

Hospital Budget Presentations

Located in the GMCB Board Room on the 2nd Floor of the City Center Building at 89 Main Street, Montpelier

Thursday, April 6th: Canceled

Thursday, April 13th: Board Meeting (10:00 am)

FY16 Hospital Budget Actuals – Vote

FY18 VITL Budget – Potential Vote

ACO Budget Guidelines – Discussion

Located in the GMCB Board Room on the 2nd Floor of the City Center Building at 89 Main Street, Montpelier

Thursday, April 13th: Board Meeting (1:00 pm)

Certificate of Need Hearing – Green Mountain Surgery Center

Located in the Tax Department Board Room on the 4th Floor of the Tax Department Building at 133 State Street, Montpelier

Thursday, April 20th: Board Meeting (1:00 pm)

TBD

Located in the GMCB Board Room on the 2nd Floor of the City Center Building at 89 Main Street, Montpelier

Thursday, April 27th: Board Meeting (1:00 pm)

TBD

Located in the GMCB Board Room on the 2nd Floor of the City Center Building at 89 Main Street, Montpelier

Reminder: All Board meeting presentations are available on the GMCB website: http://gmcboard.vermont.gov/board/meetings. Also, all topics and times listed on this agenda are approximate and subject to change during the meeting. The Board will take up each item at the conclusion of the preceding item and not necessarily at the time listed, unless the agenda specifically states that an item will commence at a time certain.