 

Gov. Phil Scott for the week of April 3

Monday, April 3

10:00 – 10:30 AM
COTS Ribbon Cutting
96 North Street, Burlington, VT

Tuesday, April 4

10:30 – 11:00 AM
Month of the Military Child, Proclamation and Governor’s Signing
Governor’s Ceremonial Office, Vermont State House, Montpelier, VT

11:00 – 11:30 AM
Child Abuse Prevention Month, Proclamation and Governor’s Signing
Governor’s Ceremonial Office, Vermont State House, Montpelier, VT

11:30 – 11:45 AM
Equal Pay Day, Proclamation and Governor’s Signing
Governor’s Ceremonial Office, Vermont State House, Montpelier, VT

Wednesday, April 5

Aeromart Montreal Trade Show
Montreal, Canada

Thursday, April 6

8:15 – 8:45 AM
Vermont Tourism Summit
Stoweflake Resort and Spa, 1746 Mountain Road, Stowe, VT

11:30 – 12:00 PM
Donate Life Month – Celebrating Organ Donation in Vermont, Proclamation and Governor’s Signing
Governor’s Ceremonial Office, Vermont State House, Montpelier, VT

12:15 – 12:30 PM
Financial Literacy Month, Proclamation
Pavilion Auditorium, Pavilion Building, Montpelier, VT

1:30 – 2:00 PM
Weekly Press Conference
Governor’s Ceremonial Office, Vermont State House, Montpelier, VT

2:00 – 2:15 PM
Appointment of Cartoonist Laureate of Vermont, Alison Bechdel
Governor’s Ceremonial Office, Vermont State House, Montpelier, VT

6:15 – 9:00 PM
Burlington Business Association Annual Dinner and Awards
Hilton Burlington, 60 Battery Street, Burlington, VT

Friday, April 7

9:00 AM – 9:30 AM
Greet the Pages
Governor’s Ceremonial Office, Vermont State House, Montpelier, VT

11:30 – 11:45 AM
Vermont Adult Learning
Room 11, Vermont State House, Montpelier, VT

Please note that this schedule is subject to change.

