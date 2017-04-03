FirstLight Partners With f6networks to Provide Network Transport between U.S. and Canada

News Release — FirstLight Partners

April 3, 2017

Mutually beneficial relationship expands company networks, increasing growth potential

Albany, NY– April 3, 2017 – FirstLight Fiber, a leading fiber-optic bandwidth infrastructure services provider operating in Northeast, announced today that it has developed a relationship with f6networks, the owner and operator of a high-capacity fiber network that provides high capacity transport between New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Quebec to locations throughout the northeast U.S.

The relationship began when FirstLight and f6networks collaborated on a solution for a large, industrial enterprise customer in Canada. FirstLight offers a connection from Calais, Maine to St. Stephen, New Brunswick. This allowed the companies to design a complete end-to-end solution, coupled with cost effective, wholesale pricing and a reliable circuit to support the customer’s call center operations. After this successful initial collaboration, the companies pursued leveraging their relationship further. FirstLight and f6networks are now able to provide lit services to customers who have both a U.S. and Canadian presence seeking a high-quality solution.

“Our relationship with f6networks is mutually beneficial, as we are now able to serve more customers in more places,” says Kurt Van Wagenen, President and CEO of FirstLight. “Coupled with our recent acquisitions of Oxford Networks and Sovernet Communications, the relationship with f6networks further enhances our capabilities to the benefit of our customers.”

The FirstLight network has 9,600 route miles of fiber and more than 5,000 lit locations, with access to 20,000 near net locations, in six states with connectivity to Montreal. FirstLight offers significant fiber density to ensure complete solutions that address all of the customers’ locations and business needs.

“We sought a relationship with a provider that had a strong presence throughout the Northeastern U.S.,” explains Thomas Rivington, CEO of f6networks. “FirstLight has enabled us to offer comprehensive solutions to our clients and, through our dealings with FirstLight, we have gained confidence in FirstLight’s network and capabilities – a combination that is imperative to our customers. We see the potential for this relationship to drive continued growth in the future.”

To learn more, visit www.firstlight.net and www.f6networks.ca.