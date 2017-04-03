Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
Don Keelan: Middlebury College’s black eye
Editor’s note: This commentary is by Don Keelan, a certified public accountant and resident of Arlington. The piece first appeared in the Bennington Banner.Based on the unpleasant reception political scientist Charles Murray received at Middlebury College’s McCullough Student Center on March 2, I am thankful that the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Joseph Dunford, has been invited to address Saint Michael’s College’s 2017 graduating class. Who knows what kind of armed conflict might have ensued if the general was invited to speak at Middlebury?
Mr. Murray had been invited to the college by a group of politically conservative students. They were mentored by a Middlebury faculty member, Allison Stanger. Murray is not without controversy, especially since the mid ’90s when he and Richard L. Herrnstein published “The Bell Curve,” a book on the origins of human intelligence.
The fact that the college was to be in for protesting at Mr. Murray’s appearance was not a secret. What was not known until the speaker’s arrival, was the number of protesters who were adamantly opposed to having Mr. Murray on their campus.
The anger manifested by the students (and some outsiders) was so vitriolic that professor Stanger had to move the speaker’s venue to Wilson Hall, where closed circuit TV was provided. It didn’t matter; Murray’s address was shouted down. While on his way to his car and escorted by professor Stanger, Murray was verbally attacked by student mobs. Worse, professor Stanger was physically assaulted and required hospitalization.
In time, Middlebury College’s black eye will heal when its community fully embraces the fact that institutions of higher education could very well be society’s last bastions for the expression of one’s opinion – no matter how distasteful the opinion.
It has been reported that Middlebury College President Laurie Patton is conducting an investigation into the incident as well as the Middlebury Police Department. It will be interesting to see if anything develops from this.
One wonders if Bernie Sanders, Jane Fonda or Al Sharpton were to address the student body, would similar incidents take place? Some students at Middlebury College can be tolerant when they have speakers with whom they have common ground. However, as was noted on March 2, such tolerance is nonexistent when a speaker does not hold to their beliefs.
The Murray fiasco at Middlebury has gained worldwide attention, having been reported in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, and in the British publication, The Economist. What piqued my interest: Where was the outrage by the Middlebury faculty of the students’ behavior? This institution has been in existence for over two centuries and, not unlike other colleges, is the one place that freedom of expression (and freedom of assembly) is to be defended at all costs.
In fairness, two members of the faculty, professors Jay Parini and Keegan Callanan, provided the readers of the March 7 Wall Street Journal with a set of “principles” to be followed at college institutions when it comes to controversial speakers. After witnessing the behavior of the Middlebury gang, lots of luck with such principles.
In his recently published book, “What’s Happened To The University,” emeritus professor of sociology at the University of Kent, Frank Furedi, makes a timely and relevant observation, “Although academic freedom and free speech are still affirmed in theory, in practice it appears to have lost its vitality and relevance to the lives of many of those who inhabit the university. At times it seems that the cultural climate that prevails in higher education is far less hospitable to the ideals of freedom, tolerance, and debate than in the world outside the university gate.”
Students and faculty at Middlebury should visit the bio of one of their institution’s most distinguished alums – W.C. (Bill) Heinz (Class of ’37). The late resident of Dorset, noted for his authorship of “M.A.S.H.” and reporting from the World War II battlefields, had the greatest tolerance for the written or spoken word – even when he fiercely disagreed.
In time, Middlebury College’s black eye will heal when its community fully embraces the fact that institutions of higher education could very well be society’s last bastions for the expression of one’s opinion – no matter how distasteful the opinion.
Recent Stories
State extends deadline for Mount Snow project
Killington Resort signs two-year contract to host…
Possible plea deal in fatal crash involving…
Donovan goes after tax scammers
For Gov. Phil Scott, three numbers say…
Bill to expand mental health coverage revived