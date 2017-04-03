Congressman Welch Visits Southwestern Vermont Health Care

News Release — Southwestern Vermont Health Care

Mach 30, 2017

Contact:

Ashley Brenon Jowett

Communications & Marketing Specialist

Phone: 802.447.5019 | Fax: 802.447.5214

[email protected]

BENINGTON, VT—March 30, 2017— U.S. Representative for Vermont Peter Welch (left) appeared with Trey Dobson, MD, chief medical officer at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center and medical director of the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Putnam Medical Group (center), and Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC) President and CEO Thomas A. Dee, FACHE (right), outside the Southwestern Vermont Regional Cancer Center on Monday, March 6. While visiting the health system, Welch met with members of the SVHC leadership team to discuss important issues facing healthcare in the state and the nation. He also toured the Centers for Living and Rehabilitation, SVHC’s long- and short-term care facility, and the Cancer Center, where he was briefed concerning the new linear accelerator. This new technology improves targeting, decreases treatment times, and diminishes side effects for cancer patients receiving radiation therapy. The linear accelerator enables cutting-edge radiation techniques, including stereotactic ablative radiation of early lung tumors and deep-inspiration breath-hold irradiation for optimal heart sparing in left-sided breast cancer patients.

“It’s always great to visit Southwestern Vermont Health Care. They continue to impress me with their investments in their hospital, their community and their employees,” Welch commented.

“We appreciate Congressman Welch visiting with our clinical teams to see the high standard of care we provide,” said Dee. “The Congressman’s time and consideration is a reassuring sign of his commitment to health care in Vermont and the country.”

To learn more, visit svhealthcare.org.