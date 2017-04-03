 

Congressman Welch Visits Southwestern Vermont Health Care

Apr. 3, 2017, 9:37 pm by Leave a Comment

News Release — Southwestern Vermont Health Care
Mach 30, 2017

Contact:
Ashley Brenon Jowett
Communications & Marketing Specialist
Phone: 802.447.5019 | Fax: 802.447.5214
[email protected]

BENINGTON, VT—March 30, 2017— U.S. Representative for Vermont Peter Welch (left) appeared with Trey Dobson, MD, chief medical officer at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center and medical director of the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Putnam Medical Group (center), and Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC) President and CEO Thomas A. Dee, FACHE (right), outside the Southwestern Vermont Regional Cancer Center on Monday, March 6. While visiting the health system, Welch met with members of the SVHC leadership team to discuss important issues facing healthcare in the state and the nation. He also toured the Centers for Living and Rehabilitation, SVHC’s long- and short-term care facility, and the Cancer Center, where he was briefed concerning the new linear accelerator. This new technology improves targeting, decreases treatment times, and diminishes side effects for cancer patients receiving radiation therapy. The linear accelerator enables cutting-edge radiation techniques, including stereotactic ablative radiation of early lung tumors and deep-inspiration breath-hold irradiation for optimal heart sparing in left-sided breast cancer patients.

“It’s always great to visit Southwestern Vermont Health Care. They continue to impress me with their investments in their hospital, their community and their employees,” Welch commented.

“We appreciate Congressman Welch visiting with our clinical teams to see the high standard of care we provide,” said Dee. “The Congressman’s time and consideration is a reassuring sign of his commitment to health care in Vermont and the country.”

To learn more, visit svhealthcare.org.

Filed Under: Vermont Press Releases Tagged With: ,
Press Release

VTDigger.org posts press releases as a way of providing readers with information directly from businesses, state agencies, political organizations and nonprofits. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Latest stories by

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.

Privacy policy
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Congressman Welch Visits Southwestern Vermont Health Care"