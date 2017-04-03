 

BioTek Accelerates China Growth with Opening of New Guangzhou Office

March 29, 2017

March 29, 2017, WINOOSKI VT, USA — On March 19, 2017, BioTek Instruments further expanded their presence in China with the opening of their Guangzhou office. As BioTek’s third China location, this most recent addition is situated in Guangzhou’s Tianhe district, Zhujiang New Town, and will include sales, service and applications support for the rapidly expanding South China market.

BioTek’s General Manager for China, Mr. Luo Shaoguang (Danny) will oversee the new office, and notes, “In this key growth region, it’s important for us to provide exceptional and responsive local support. By doing so, our customers have direct access to our scientific and applications resources that can significantly aid their research.”

“China is heavily investing in science and technology throughout South China, and especially Guangzhou,” adds Peter Weith, BioTek’s Vice President of Marketing, Sales and Service. “Our new office in Guangzhou positions us very well to connect with the local market in a way that our competition simply cannot, and further reinforces our long-term growth goals.”

BioTek Guangzhou contact information follows:

Room 1403, 68 Huacheng Avenue
Zhujiang New Town
Tianhe District, Guangzhou
P.R. China
Email: [email protected] 
Phone: +86 020 3885 6316

 

