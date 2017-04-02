Deb Bucknam: Minors counseling bill is an assault on a parent's right - VTDigger

Comment Policy
Deb Bucknam: Minors counseling bill is an assault on a parent’s right
Editor’s note: This commentary is by Deborah Bucknam, of Walden, who was the Republican candidate for attorney general in November. She is a graduate of Vermont Law School in private practice in St. Johnsbury and past vice chair of the Vermont Republican Party.The Vermont House has passed a bill that assaults the fundamental constitutional rights of all Vermonters. The bill is now in the Vermont Senate. The bill provides that any minor can seek mental health treatment for issues of gender identity or sexual orientation without the consent or knowledge of his or her parents. To call this bill sweeping would be an understatement. It covers all minors, from birth to age 18. It has no limits on what type of treatment, what kind of counselor, or any conditions under which a minor can seek treatment. It is silent on informing the child’s parents of such treatment. It makes no provision for who is responsible for payment of such treatment. Under this bill, a toddler who expresses a desire to be a member of the opposite sex could be taken by an adult, who is not the child’s parent, to a mental health counselor, a social worker or a doctor or a nurse without his or her parents’ consent or knowledge.
Our laws have for centuries recognized that minors do not have the capacity to make reasoned decisions about major aspects of their lives. Because of a minor’s legal disability, our Vermont and United States constitutions place the authority for making those decision with the child’s parent. Both the Vermont Supreme Court and the United States Supreme Court have held that a parent’s right to bring up a child the way the parent sees fit is a fundamental constitutional right. In a 2003 decision, Glidden v. Conley, the Vermont Supreme Court summarized this long-held constitutional principle when the court held that grandparents have no visitation rights under the Vermont and U.S. constitution if a fit parent decides not to allow contact between the child and the grandparent. In that decision, the court stated: “The United States Supreme Court has long recognized that freedom of personal choice in matters of marriage and family life is one of the liberties protected by the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment. The interest of a parent in the custody, care, and control of his child may be the oldest of the fundamental liberty interests in our federal constitution. The state must generally show a compelling interest before it encroaches upon the private realm of family life. Indeed, there is a presumption that fit parents act in the best interests of their children. So long as a parent adequately cares for his or her children (i.e., is fit), there will normally be no reason for the State to inject itself into the private realm of the family to further question the ability of that parent to make the best decisions concerning the rearing of that parent’s children.”
This bill turns on its head the constitutional presumption that fit parents act in the best interest of their children.
This bill also turns on its head our centuries-old laws that provide that minors do not have the legal capacity to make major decisions about their own upbringing. These fundamental laws recognize that minors are not equipped to make profound decisions such as seeking mental health treatment. Minors cannot enter into enforceable contracts, buy or sell property, or execute an enforceable will or trust. Indeed, if minors engage in mental health treatment without their parents’ consent, the minor can refuse to pay for the treatment, and the mental health provider has no legal recourse. The laws are based on common sense: Minor children, even most older teenagers, do not have the capacity to make such decisions without the guidance and support — and the potential undue influence — of an adult. They would need help in determining what type of treatment is best for them, how to access that treatment, and how long the treatment should continue. Thus this bill does not give a child the right to make decisions; as a practical matter it gives an adult other than a parent the authority to facilitate such treatment. The law has never held that another adult can usurp fit parents’ decisions concerning their children’s well-being.
Let’s be clear: this bill is not about LGBTQ rights. This bill is about denying the fundamental constitutional rights of all parents, including gay, lesbian and transgender parents, to raise their children the way they see fit. It is about usurping the authority of parents to make decisions about their children’s need for mental health treatment. Indeed, given our dominant heterosexual and cisgender culture, this bill will more likely expose children of LGBTQ parents to efforts by “well-meaning” adults to encourage “mental health” counseling without the children’s parents’ knowledge or consent.
This bill presumes that parents do not have a child’s best interest at heart, and that other adults who have no relation to the child, do. Those presumptions are contrary to our constitutions and settled law. Moreover, the sweeping nature of this bill will generate all kinds of mischief the Legislature did not foresee. The Senate should kill this bill.
