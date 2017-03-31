Young Historians to Share Their Research at Vermont History Day

News Release — Vermont Historical Society

Vermont History Day 2017

Barre, Vt. – Vermont History Day is an exciting education program that encourages students to develop research and critical thinking skills through the study of history. It also provides students the opportunity to share their projects at the annual state contest. Vermont History Day is affiliated with National History Day.

The program is open to Vermont students in grades five through twelve and home study students ages 10 to 18. Working individually or in small groups (up to 5), students choose a topic related to the National History Day annual theme, which in 2017 is “Taking a Stand in History.” The topic can relate to Vermont history or US history or world history. Students complete a variety of projects including exhibits, websites, dramatic performances, and historic papers.

The entries are judged by local historians, educators, and other professionals at the state contest. Through their work, students gain a deeper understanding of how people, cultures, and events affect the course of history. The state contest is scheduled for Saturday, April 8, 2017 at Montpelier High School. Judging of entries will take place from 10am – 12pm.

For additional information, contact:

Victoria Hughes

Education Coordinator

[email protected]

(802) 828-1413

What: Vermont History Day 2017

Where: Montpelier High School

When: Saturday, April 8, 2017

