Vermont Judiciary Launches New Website

News Release — Vermont Judiary

March 30, 2017

Contact:

Patricia Gabel, Esq.

State Court Administrator

(802) 828-3278

[email protected]

MONTPELIER — The Vermont Judiciary has launched a new website to help court users find information more quickly and easily. As of Thursday, March 30, www.vermontjudiciary.org has a new look and feel.

Website visitors can search court calendars, access court forms, and utilize electronic services such as E-Filing and online payment of traffic ticket fines. A self-help page contains a wide-ranging library of topics designed to guide parties through the legal process. There is guidance for those seeking legal help, or in need of information about court programs such as jury services and mediation. Court policies and procedures are provided, as are useful links to other state agencies and resources.

The updated website is mobile-friendly to make it easily viewable on different devices such as smartphones and tablets. It also meets ADA and W3C web accessibility standards for people with disabilities.

“One of the primary goals of our new website is to enhance public access to state court services,” said State Court Administrator Patricia Gabel. “That process included extensive input from stakeholders such as attorneys, media representatives, jurors, and members of the public, particularly those who are representing themselves in court proceedings. The website now includes individualized portals by which these groups can access information and utilize services that are most relevant and desirable to them. We hope that our new, expanded website will prove valuable to the citizens of Vermont.”

The new website will continue to improve and grow, offering expanded access to court resources in the future. To share your thoughts about the new site, please use the “Website Feedback” feature located at the bottom of the home page.