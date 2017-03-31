 

Vermont Dentists Have a Higher Medicaid Participation Rate Than Most States

Mar. 31, 2017

March 30, 2017

Montpelier, Vt., – Dr. Marko Vujicic, Chief Economist & Vice President of the Health Policy Institute, a division of the American Dental Association, provided the latest analysis regarding access to dental care in Vermont. Speaking at the statehouse in Montpelier today, Dr. Vujicic highlighted that Vermont dentists participate in Medicaid at a higher rate than most of their counterparts across the country.

Studies show that oral healthcare is integral to overall health. Dr. Vujicic’s report provides new insights into how well Vermont is doing in meeting the oral healthcare needs of the population.

“Vermont is one of the leading states in the nation when it comes to oral healthcare. Almost every Vermont child lives within 30 minutes of a dentist who accepts Medicaid. This is impressive, especially for a rural state,” said Vujicic.

Key findings from the Health Policy Institute Include:

• 98 percent of Medicaid-enrolled children in Vermont live within 30 minutes of a Medicaid dentist.

• 99 percent of the entire Vermont population lives within 30 minutes of a dentist.

• Vermont has one of the highest oral healthcare utilization rates in the nation.

• Vermont dentists have one of the highest Medicaid participation rates nationwide.

• Over 74% percent of Vermont dentists are Medicaid providers.

The findings in the report, along with the fact that Vermont is ranked in the top five healthiest states in the Nation, highlight the commitment local dentists have to providing high-quality care to the entire population. Dr. Vujicic applauded these efforts and urged Vermont dentists and policy makers to continue their hard work in addressing oral health care issues.

“Dentists play a crucial roll in Vermont’s health care system,” said Vaughn Collins, Executive Director of the Vermont State Dental Society. “We are thrilled to have had Dr. Vujicic join us to discuss health access issues and oral health care trends.”

Learn more at vsds.org.

