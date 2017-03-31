Vermont Cannabis Association Announces Vermont Cannabis Week

News Release — Vermont Cannabis Assocition

March 31, 2017

Contact:

Daniel Giangreco, Managing Director

Phone: 802-355-5154 / Email: [email protected]

Statewide event program to promote cannabis advocacy, culture, entrepreneurship, arts and more

RICHMOND, Vt. — The Vermont Cannabis Association (VCA) is pleased to announce the launch of Vermont Cannabis Week, a yearly statewide event program developed to promote cannabis culture and encourage legislative advocacy in Vermont. The week kicks off Wednesday, April 19 and runs through Wednesday, April 26, featuring a series of events, workshops, community gatherings, and participatory actions focused on the state’s growing cannabis industry. Topics include: medical cannabis and patient advocacy, cultivation and therapeutic application, legislative advocacy and local cannabis media, industrial hemp and cannabidiol; as well as entrepreneurship, networking, technology and the arts.

“With Vermont Cannabis Week we raised a new flag, and it’s been amazing to see how responsive the community has been,” said VCA Managing Director Daniel Giangreco. “The slate of events keeps growing, we’re starting to attract national interest, and sitting in a room with the folks organizing the various events, the enthusiasm is undeniable.” He noted that, to date, cannabis advocacy in Vermont has largely been occurring piecemeal by various parties in disunity. “By making Vermont Cannabis Week happen we’re bringing it all together,” Giangreco said. “And we’re not just telling our legislators it’s time for change, we’re showing them.”

The Vermont Cannabis Association is the only statewide organization dedicated to positively engaging and representing the diverse interests and voices of Vermont’s cannabis community. Its members include representatives from social service, justice reform, medical, and educational organizations; as well as members from the state’s agricultural, media, technology, and military veterans communities. The VCA is also actively engaged with the industry’s ancillary service providers and association counterparts in other states. The VCA promotes an industry culture that truly operates in the public trust, works to limit negative impacts on the environment and contributes to a sustainable economy.

“The VCA is not exclusively focused on Vermont’s medical cannabis industry, but on the broader constituency of stakeholders who function in relation to the existing and anticipated industry,” said Giangreco. “It’s our practice of inclusivity and positive engagement that has allowed us to attract such a diverse and talented group of Vermonters, from a range of professional, educational and political backgrounds, to our organization. We truly pursue a nonpartisan approach to community and economic development. Our policies and initiatives follow the facts, and we don’t claim to be the voice of the industry, but a platform where those diverse perspectives can be engaged — that’s the Vermont way.”

###

For more info contact: Daniel Giangreco, Managing Director

Phone: 802-355-5154 / Email: [email protected]