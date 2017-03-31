 

State: Inmate injures prison employee in assault

Mar. 31, 2017, 4:32 pm by Leave a Comment

A staff member at a Vermont prison was hospitalized Thursday after being assaulted by an inmate, according to the Agency of Human Services.

The unnamed staff member at Northwest State Correctional Facility in Franklin County was meeting with inmate Mark Bergeron in an office, according to officials.

Bergeron allegedly became upset, punched a wall, shut the door to the office and began assaulting the staff member.

Vermont State Police went to the scene and cited Bergeron on one charge of aggravated assault. He is scheduled for arraignment in May.

Bergeron, 27, is serving time on several charges, including assault of a police officer, lewd and lascivious conduct, and domestic assault. His minimum sentence ended in September 2015, and his maximum is up in September 2027.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Medical Center for treatment, according to the AHS.

